President Joe Biden is delivering the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, today. This marks his second time participating in West Point's graduation ceremony, having previously given the commencement address in 2016 as vice president.

According to The Hill, this speech is Biden's second on a university campus since nationwide protests erupted over the Israel-Hamas conflict. During his recent address at Morehouse College, Biden spoke about the "humanitarian crisis in Gaza," describing it as "heartbreaking."

As reported by Reuters, while campus unrest has been largely managed by police and university leadership, concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza are anticipated to be a topic in Biden's speech at West Point.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am EDT. Stay tuned for live coverage and updates.