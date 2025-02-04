'President Musk' Trends On X Amid USAID 'Shutdown,' Democratic Backlash Against 'Unelected Billionaire'
- The tech titan called USAID a 'criminal organization' and accused it of doing 'rogue CIA work'
- Democrats blasted the Tesla CEO for being 'unelected' and yet supposedly acting like the president
- Some Democratic leaders appeared at a protest Monday outside the USAID headquarters
- Trump said he loves the vision of the USAID, but the agency supposedly turned out to be 'radical left lunatics'
"President Musk" was a hot politics trend on X overnight following Elon Musk's Monday announcement that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will be "shutting down" as part of the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) bid to aggressively cut government spending.
The Tesla CEO said the DOGE unit, which he is leading under President Donald Trump's appointment, spent the weekend "feeding USAID into the wood chipper." He also called the agency a "criminal organization," accusing it of doing "rogue CIA work" – claims that have yet to be substantiated.
Democrats Sound Alarm Over 'President Musk'
Democratic lawmakers and voters have since expressed their thoughts on the issue, with many calling out Musk for his actions that allegedly sought to undermine the authority of the elected president.
"Elon Musk is a terrible president," said Tim Walz, former Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate in the 2024 elections.
"The people elected Donald Trump to be President – not Elon Musk. Having an unelected billionaire, with his own foreign debts and motives, raiding U.S. classified information is a grave threat to national security," said New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
The Democratic congresswoman reposted a report that revealed USAID security chiefs went on leave after they tried to block the DOGE "from accessing classified material."
Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman said he and his colleagues were denied entry into the USAID office "on the orders of President Trump and Elon Musk. He said the shutdown plan of USAID is "unlawful, inhumane, and a gift to adversaries like Russia and China."
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said USAID fights terrorists and makes sure that the U.S. is safe, supports freedom worldwide, and goes after China. Murphy said the reason why the tech billionaire wants the agency shut down is because Musk makes billions from "his business with China."
Electric vehicle giant Tesla relies heavily on China for components. The company, just one of several companies Musk founded and operates, is also constructing a massive battery plant in Shanghai.
USAID staffers and other people supporting the agency staged protests outside the USAID headquarters Monday.
Many other X users had similar sentiments about the tech billionaire allegedly acting as the U.S. president.
Musk Gets President's Nod
Despite the backlash on his social media platform, Musk has received Trump's support
Seemingly backing Musk's calls for USAID to be shut down, Trump said Monday that while he loves the "concept" around the agency's vision, "they turned out to be radical left lunatics."
It remains to be seen how the situation will turn out as Musk receives more backlash from his recent actions, especially considering the USAID's role in global humanitarian assistance and the improvement of everyday lives for many underdeveloped communities.
As of early Tuesday, "President Musk" is still a trending politics topic on X.
