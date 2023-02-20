President's Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February every year to mark the birthday of George Washington, who served as the first president of the U.S. from 1789 to 1797.

Washington's birthday actually falls on Feb. 22, but Congress legislated a change in 1968, making way for the American people to enjoy a three-day weekend by providing "uniform annual observances of certain legal public holidays on Mondays." The law, dubbed the "Monday Holiday Act," changed the observance of Washington's birthday from Feb. 22 to the third Monday in February.

Washington, whose golden tales of bravery — including serving as the commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution — went down in history, positioning him as a much-revered political figure. His contribution to society also led to the creation of a federal holiday in celebration of his birthday. However, it wasn't until the late 1870s that pressure mounted to make the official declaration, and the idea only materialized when then-President Rutherford B. Hayes signed the proposal into law in 1879.

Now, let us take a look at some inspiring quotes about leadership, which you can share on social media or just think about during President's Day. (Courtesy: Forbes and Leaders)