MultiBank Group Announces Profits Of $112 Million In Record-Breaking Financial Quarter

MultiBank Group, the global finance and technology giant, announced a record-breaking third quarter in 2023. The Group recorded a revenue of US$ 112,365,577 and a trading turnover of US$3 trillion in the third quarter of 2023, making it the most successful quarter in the history of the group, driven by the continued growth and expansion, and setting them up for another record-breaking year.

Moreover, MultiBank Group also reported its audited full-year 2022 financial results. The latest annual financial statement revealed an astounding 48% increase in revenue, soaring from US$ 188,636,721 in 2021 to US$ 279,523,140 in 2022. Furthermore, MultiBank Group reported a substantial increase of 35% in net income, climbing from US$ 132,937,545 in 2021 to US$ 180,013,709 in 2022 marking another record-breaking year for the global powerhouse.

In the words of MultiBank Group Founder and Chairman Naser Taher:

“Our financial results broke new records once again this year, highlighting solid growth, with achievements that are in line with our long-term strategy. In 2023, we launched our latest cutting-edge technology, the MultiBank.io multi-asset platform and financial ecosystem, which combines traditional finance with the latest advanced technologies including blockchain, AI, and machine learning - empowering millions of market participants worldwide and shaping the future of finance. In addition, we also recently obtained a license for our new European subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This European license reinforces our unwavering commitment to regulations, compliance, and fund security, joining our esteemed group of financial institutions which maintain an unblemished record with over 14 regulators worldwide.”

