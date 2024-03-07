MANTRA Chain Set to Launch Hongbai Testnet As Vision for Tokenized RWAs Accelerates

Dubai, UAE, March 7th, 2024, Chainwire

RWA focused blockchain, MANTRA is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the MANTRA Chain Hongbai Testnet, scheduled for. The development marks a significant step in MANTRA’s mission to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem by integrating it with traditional markets and attracting non-crypto native users and institutions.

Following the success of its first testnet in November, which garnered strong support from 100 active validators, MANTRA aims to build on the momentum with its Hongbai successor. This new phase aims to attract more users and decentralized applications (dApps) to its ecosystem, further solidifying its position as a major player in the tokenized RWA space.

A Layer-1 blockchain focused on Real-World Assets, MANTRA Chain enables regulatory-compliant assets and protocols at the protocol level and leverages the robust infrastructure of the Cosmos SDK. Assuring interoperability through the IBC protocol and compatibility with CosmWasm contracts, MANTRA Chain is at the heart of the platform’s vision to unlock a $16 trillion RWA market by 2030.

The architecture of MANTRA Chain, which is secured by a sovereign Proof of Stake (PoS) validator set and the CometBFT consensus mechanism, is divided into five core layers: staking, interoperability, execution, module and application. These layers are meticulously designed to meet the demands of an RWA-focused blockchain infrastructure, offering decentralization, security, and a set of regulatory-compliant frameworks.

MANTRA’s DAO-approved $OM token offers various governance utilities and rewards for stakers. As well as allocating a total of 1.35x rewards to all stakers, $OM serves as the standalone network token for accessing and performing all on-chain services and activities.

Committed to supporting developers, institutions, and builders looking to create, trade, and manage various RWAs on-chain, MANTRA’s key modules (Guard Module, Token Service Module, Liquidity Module, and Compliance Module) form part of the Composable Module Layer, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements at the protocol level.

As a fully compliant multi-asset platform, MANTRA represents a useful bridge between the worlds of Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), paving the way for both institutional and individual retail investors to participate in the latter. While the platform’s execution layer MANTRA Chain generates revenue through a SaaS subscription model for dApps deploying on-chain, its DEX module offers unique tokenized RWAs that are not available for trading or investment on other blockchain networks.

