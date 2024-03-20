Web3 Base Layer - Mystiko.Network Completed a 18 Million USD Seed Funding Round
BVI, BVI, March 20th, 2024, Chainwire
Mystiko.Network, the leading Base Layer of Web3, has completed a 18 Million USD seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India/SEA (now known as Peak XV Partners), with participation from Samsung Next, Hashkey, Mirana, Signum, Coinlist, Naval Ravikant, Sandeep Nailwal, Gokul Rajaram, Tribe Capital, Morningstar Ventures, etc.
In less than a year, Mystiko V1 mainnets have supported over 134 Million USD transaction volume, 214K+ transactions on 5 different layer1/layer2 blockchains, with 54K+ unique active onchain users.
Previously, Mystiko.Network has also been selected to participate in esteemed programs such as Binance MVB, Chainlink Startup, Polygon Ecosystem and Coinlist Seed.
About Mystiko.Network
Mystiko.Network is the Base Layer of WEB3. Mystiko SDK, the universal ZK SDK, features scalability, interoperability, privacy and AI for every blockchain/dapp all at once.
Learn more about Mystiko. Network and follow us:
Website|Camo Wallet| Twitter| Discord | Medium | Whitepaper| Docs
ContactAlex Dao
info@mystiko.network
