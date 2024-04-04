Soil’s Decentralized Credit Protocol Achieves Over $2M in TVL

Estonia, Tallinn, April 4th, 2024, Chainwire

Decentralized credit protocol Soil has ambitions to reshape the global investment and stablecoin yield generation landscape. With its unique blockchain-based infrastructure, the recently-launched protocol provides seamless access to the lucrative Real World Asset (RWA) market, catering to both institutional investors and individual participants.

Soil’s recent milestones and strategic partnerships underline its readiness to capture, in particular, a share of the $14 trillion corporate debt market. Last October, the protocol conducted a successful Initial DEX Offering (IDO) during which it raised over $800,000 across three launchpads, after which the $SOIL token debuted on two centralized exchanges, Gate.io and MEXC, and leading DEX Uniswap. Since its public launch on January 11, Soil has seen Total Value Locked (TVL) cross the $2 million mark.

“We are excited about bridging the TradFi and DeFi worlds, and proud to offer an unprecedented level of access and security in RWA investments,” said Jakub Bojan, CEO of Soil. “Our cutting-edge protocol is designed to meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance and scalability, ensuring that we are well-positioned to lead this exciting financial revolution.”

Among the many milestones Soil has achieved thus far is an inaugural treasury management partnership with a prominent blockchain firm, a faultless 10/10 security score from a Hacken audit, and a strategic alliance with leading CEE private debt fund Mount TFI. The protocol’s business model has also received validation from a financial market regulator, reinforcing its fierce commitment to compliance and trust.

Private Debt experienced executive team boasts a track record of managing over $1 billion in private debt, with expertise in both technology and finance. The team has created a protocol that functions as a debt marketplace, facilitating connections between lenders and borrowers (including corporate borrowers) and generating revenue through the arbitrage of the cost of capital.

The protocol’s innovative approach to decentralized credit and investment is not just a technological advancement, it’s a complete reimagining of how individuals and institutions engage with the lucrative global debt market. With its robust platform and strategic alliances, Soil is poised for significant growth in the burgeoning field of blockchain-based financial solutions.

About Soil:

Soil is a decentralized credit protocol offering global access to Real World Asset investments and secure yield on stablecoins. Combining regulatory compliance with high scalability, Soil caters to both institutional investors and individuals, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance.

Website | X | Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Coinmarketcap | Coingecko





Contact

Jakub Bojan



contact@soil.co

