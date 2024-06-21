FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives

Miami, FL, June 21st, 2024, Chainwire

Beyond market trends, FLOKI has emerged as a significant entity in the meme coin sector. Its success is driven by practical applications, a robust presence, and a dedicated community.

A key factor behind FLOKI's prominence is its strong community support. Notable mentions include a tweet from Elon Musk's parody account with 207k followers, stating, “FLOKI objectively offers much better utility than other memecoins on the market.” Crypto analyst Crypto_Scofield also praised FLOKI's rapid development, noting its leadership among major meme coins like $PEPE, $WIF, and $BONK.

Social Media and Community Engagement

Data from LunarCrush, a social media analytics tool shows that, in the last six months, FLOKI’s social interactions skyrocketed by 320%, and its social dominance was up 109%. Social Dominance measures the "share of voice" across social media, as per LunarCrush.

FLOKI has been actively pursuing new developments to strengthen its ecosystem. The team introduced a trading bot and achieved major listings, like Kraken adding FLOKI to its exchange listing roadmap, just in the last 24 hours.

FLOKI introduced a Telegram based trading bot tool that enables holders to trade any token on the BNB Chain network. Public availability is expected in mid-June. The service will later be expanded to the Ethereum and Base blockchains. The bot, requiring FLOKI tokens for use, aims to increase token demand through a fee structure that supports buying pressure. The bot charges a 1% fee on every transaction, with 50% of the collected fees used to buy FLOKI on the open market, thus contributing to buying pressure.

Some other examples of utility include FLOKI launching a decentralized domain name service on the BNB Chain mainnet. This service allows users to create .FLOKI domain names, representing their on-chain identities.

FLOKI roadmap shows that it is in talks to offer digital banking accounts in partnership with a licensed fintech firm. Users can link these accounts to FLOKI debit cards for smooth transactions in euros, US dollars, and more.

Another major project in progress is the launch of Valhalla, FLOKI's play-to-earn NFT gaming metaverse.

Furthermore, FLOKIFi Locker Protocol has also been integrated into DEXTools. Collaborations with Inverse Finance and Venus Protocol allow users to stake their FLOKI tokens and use them as collateral for borrowing major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.

The partnership goes beyond the ecosystem, i.e IRL events too.

Looking ahead, FLOKI's marketing efforts are likely to be even more impactful than in the past. As explained in a tweet by Sabre, Advisor, Creative Marketing Director, FLOKI, the past marketing partnerships are likely to be eclipsed by what's to come.

Sports Partnerships

To name a few, FLOKI became the sleeve sponsor for Kerala Blasters FC, a popular soccer team in India. Along with being the shirt sponsor of The India Maharajas. This partnership introduces the FLOKI brand to over 700 million cricket fans globally.

FLOKI and its sister token, TokenFi, also formed a strategic marketing partnership with two legendary cricket teams, the Manipal Tigers and the Bhilwara Kings.

The team also partnered with Spanish soccer team Cádiz CF, part of the La Liga division. The FLOKI logo features prominently on the jerseys and LED displays of SSC Napoli and at events hosted by World Table Tennis (WTT), reaching over half a billion Tennis fans.

Last but not the least, FLOKI appeared on the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN cars in 2022 throughout the season.

Marketing and Strategic Partnerships

FLOKI has launched several aggressive marketing campaigns to boost adoption and awareness worldwide. The platform anticipates that upcoming initiatives will surpass the impact of previous efforts.

In Nigeria, the team announced a three-month campaign targeting the country's high percentage of crypto users, including advertising on major news platforms and business publications and collaborating with 16 digital influencers to reach over 93 million people.

In Vietnam, FLOKI initiated a comprehensive campaign aimed at the crypto user base with extensive advertising and local events to engage the community and build brand loyalty. Vietnam, which ranks 15th in global population, also has one of the highest crypto adoption rates.

FLOKI has also made strides in Turkey, featuring prominently on television with commercials on popular channels to leverage Turkey's large and active crypto community. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, FLOKI's marketing initiatives include high-profile campaigns in countries like the UAE, where crypto adoption is rapidly growing.

In the United States, FLOKI executed high-visibility billboard campaigns, notably in New York City's Times Square prime location beside the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, capturing the attention of hundreds of thousands of passersby.

FLOKI’s educational initiatives include regular AMA sessions. These sessions provide transparency and allow direct engagement with the community.

With TokenFi joining its ecosystem, FLOKI plans to tap into the growing tokenization industry, projected to be worth $16 trillion by 2030, according to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Summarizing FLOKI’s strategy, Sabre explains it well: “attract retail investors, run impactful marketing campaigns, and leave a lasting impression.”

Financial and Ecosystem Milestones

Meanwhile, the FlokiFi platform has a total value locked (TVL) of $110.56 million secured through 2,372 locks. It supports 16 different blockchains and has locked 86 NFTs. Moreover, over 2.3 trillion FLOKI tokens, valued at $436.61 million, have been secured in the FLOKI staking program.

In a show of strong support, DWF Labs said it will purchase $12 million in FLOKI tokens. This purchase will be a mix of market acquisitions and tokens from the Floki treasury.

As of 2024, FLOKI has been one of the top performers, rising more than sixfold year-to-date. About 86% of FLOKI holders are in profit, according to data from IntoTheBlock.

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing.

Floki currently has 490,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website: https://floki.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu





