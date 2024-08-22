Fhenix Launches Grant and Bounty Programs to Accelerate Adoption of Its L2 for Confidential Transactions

Tel Aviv, Israel, August 22nd, 2024, Chainwire

Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Layer 2 Fhenix has announced the launch of two new programs to accelerate adoption of its growing ecosystem. Twin grant and bounty programs have been created to provide incentives and support for developers and projects looking to build on Fhenix L2.

The Fhenix Grant program aims to incentivize developers to explore the power of confidential computation using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. Designed for developers working on FHE infrastructure or looking to launch confidential applications onchain, the program is now open to applicants.

Fhenix is seeking projects developing innovative use cases and creating essential tooling for working with data secured by Fully Homomorphic Encryption. Applicants are expected to outline key deliverables, KPIs, and project milestones, with eligible grantees receiving funding to help build out their solution.

A dedicated grants page is now live on Fhenix.io, allowing projects to start the application process. Grant applications will be carefully reviewed by the Fhenix team, which may contact projects to request further information where necessary. The grants program is targeted at larger-scale projects interested in enhancing onchain confidentiality through FHE.

The Fhenix grant program is also complemented by a bounty program, designed to support smaller projects with a specific scope. The bounty page on Fhenix.io lists the latest bounties available complete with an outline of the task in question. The Fhenix team will aim to match the most suitable applicants to each bounty, with successful applicants eligible for the respective bounty reward upon project completion.

The Fhenix grant and bounty programs will allow more developers to familiarise themselves with its EVM-compatible L2 and to develop use cases that involve FHE. In the process, it will showcase the many confidentiality-enabled applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption.

About Fhenix

Fhenix is the first Ethereum Layer 2 to enable confidential smart contracts using Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), a novel cryptographic scheme that enables computation of encrypted data. Fhenix is EVM-equivalent, enabling developers to write their smart contracts in Solidity using the developer tools they’re familiar with and selectively encrypt them using FHE.

Fhenix's goal is to advance Ethereum application development by bringing confidentiality to smart contracts, transactions, and onchain assets for the first time. To learn more, please visit https://www.fhenix.io/

