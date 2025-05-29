Reddio’s Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) and Alpha Trading on Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025

Singapore, Singapore, May 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Reddio, The first parallel EVM to go mainnet—GPU-accelerated, AI-native, backed by Paradigm.

Reddio, the high-performance parallel EVM accelerated by GPU, will launch its native RDO token through a Binance Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) on Binance Wallet starting May 29, 2025.. Engineered for autonomous AI and compute-heavy dApps, Reddio brings Web3 scalability into the high-performance era.

Following the TGE, RDO will be available for Binance Alpha trading on PancakeSwap and Binance Wallet DEX, providing access across both decentralized and semi-custodial venues.

As part of its multichain architecture, 50% of RDO’s circulating supply will be deployed on BNB Chain, with seamless cross-chain transfers enabled by Hyperlane’s messaging bridge, ensuring smooth interoperability across ecosystems.

Key Token Launch Details

Token Name: Reddio ( RDO )

Launch Format: Binance Exclusive TGE on Binance Wallet

on Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 RDO

10,000,000,000 RDO IDO Distribution: 2% of total supply

2% of total supply Subscription Period: May 29, 2025, from 8AM to 10AM (UTC)

May 29, 2025, from 8AM to 10AM (UTC) Alpha Trading Format: RDO / BNB trading pair

trading pair Alpha Trading venue: Binance Wallet DEX or PancakeSwap after subscription..

Binance Wallet DEX or PancakeSwap after subscription.. Alpha Trading start Time: May 29, 2025, from 10AM (UTC)

Why Reddio

The Parallel EVM Powering Autonomous AI

Backed by Paradigm, Reddio is purpose-built for the next frontier of blockchain: AI agents, high-frequency DeFi, and real-time applications—all running natively on-chain.

By fusing parallel execution with GPU acceleration, Reddio delivers unprecedented computational throughput, without sacrificing decentralization or security.

Already integrated by over 40 projects, and with 124M+ transactions and 18M wallet addresses on public testnet, Reddio is on track to become the first parallel EVM to go live on mainnet in Q2, 2025.

️The Tech Stack

#ParallelExecution – Enables multi-threaded smart contract execution using optimistic concurrency with conflict detection and re-execution, inspired by BlockSTM-style models.

#GPUAcceleration – Compiles EVM bytecode to CUDA kernels, enabling smart contracts and AI workloads to run directly on GPUs — unlocking native GPU-level speed for on-chain computation

#DecentralizedSequencer – Boosts network resilience and ensures censorship-resistant transaction ordering.

#LowGasFee – Cost-efficient execution at scale, even for compute-intensive AI workloads.

#ModularSequencerSDK – Accelerate time-to-launch for Layer 2/3s and appchains with modular, production-ready infra.

“If IPOs only claim to be Day One, then launching a token is truly Day One,” said Neil Han, Founder of Reddio. “This moment marks the culmination of four years of relentless work. We’re not just scaling Ethereum—we’re redefining what it means to compute on-chain. Grateful to those who believed, and to those who didn’t. And listing on Binance Alpha right after gives our users immediate flexibility across ecosystems. Onwards and upwards—the sky is not our limit, it’s our starting line.”

About Reddio

Backed by Paradigm, Reddio is the first GPU-powered parallel EVM Layer-2, built for running autonomous AI natively at scale. With Ethereum-grade security, multi-threaded execution, and a modular infrastructure stack, Reddio enables real applications to thrive in a decentralized environment.

Website: reddio.com

Twitter: @reddio_com

Whitepaper: https://static.reddio.com/REDDIO WHITEPAPER.pdf

