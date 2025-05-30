Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups for Crypto.com Visa Cards

George Town, Grand Cayman, May 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Zircuit, the chain where innovation meets security, announced the launch of non-custodial wallet top-ups for Crypto.com Visa Cards. This new integration enables users to seamlessly fund their cards via Zircuit.

Now live in the Crypto.com App, this feature allows users to connect a non-custodial wallet to their Crypto Wallet and transfer ZRC via Zircuit Chain. Users can convert the assets into supported tokens like USDC or ETH as needed to complete the top-up process. This makes it easier than ever to spend crypto wherever Visa is accepted.

“At Zircuit, we’re committed to expanding the possibilities of crypto in the real world,” said Dr. Martin Derka, co-founder of Zircuit. “This integration with Crypto.com brings us one step closer to that future, offering users the freedom of self-custody and the convenience of everyday spending.”

How it works:

Users connect their non-custodial wallet to the Crypto Wallet in the Crypto.com App via Zircuit Chain.

Funds are sent directly from the connected wallet, converted to fiat, and used to top up the Crypto.com Visa Card

If needed, assets are auto-converted to supported tokens like USDC or ETH.

Users can visit crypto.com/en/product-news/top-up-with-zircuit for step-by-step instructions or access the FAQ for more information.

About Zircuit

Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking. To learn more about Zircuit, users can visit zircuit.com, and follow them on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

