PrimeXBT expands global reach with FSCA-regulated crypto asset services

PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker, has expanded its regulated offerings with approval from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa to provide crypto services. This development strengthens PrimeXBT’s presence in one of Africa’s leading financial markets and supports the company’s broader mission to advance regulated crypto access worldwide.

With this updated licence in place, PrimeXBT is now offering traders a secure and trusted environment to deposit, withdraw, trade, and convert digital assets. South African clients gain access to crypto-funded accounts on MT5, PXTrader, and Crypto Futures, with support for BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC margin trading, including CFD trading on stocks, indices, forex, crypto and commodities. Traders can also benefit from on-platform tools to instantly exchange crypto to crypto or stablecoins with USD.

"This expansion not only benefits South African traders but also represents our broader commitment to global crypto adoption under trusted regulatory framework," said Sihle Tuta, Head of Region at PrimeXBT South Africa. "At PrimeXBT, we aim to lead by example, delivering an all-in-one trading experience that prioritises trust, access, and innovation. As one of the few regulated brokers offering both crypto and traditional financial instruments, we bring these markets together through a unified platform built for diverse trading strategies."

In addition to expanding its trading services, PrimeXBT continues to invest in trader education and financial literacy across the world. The broker offers online learning resources, webinars, and market insights tailored to various levels of trading experience. As part of its global CSR initiatives, PrimeXBT also supports community-focused projects with a strong emphasis on education and skills development.

This addition to PrimeXBT’s regulated operations further strengthens its reputation as a compliant and forward-thinking broker. As demand for regulated crypto access grows, PrimeXBT is well-positioned to serve traders with a platform that blends security, flexibility, and innovative market access.

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

