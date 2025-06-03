CoinsBee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming the Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide

Stuttgart, Germany, June 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

CoinsBee, a platform that enables users to buy gift cards with crypto, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 5,000 supported gift card brands. With this achievement, CoinsBee now offers the largest selection of crypto-purchasable gift cards in the world, reinforcing its position as a key player in bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.

Founded in 2019, CoinsBee was created to address a persistent challenge in the crypto ecosystem: the lack of straightforward, everyday use cases. While the industry has matured in areas like trading, staking, and DeFi, using cryptocurrency for practical purchases often remains complex or limited. CoinsBee was developed to change that.

With support for over 200 cryptocurrencies and operations in more than 180 countries, the platform allows users to convert digital assets into thousands of gift cards — all without requiring an account or identity verification. A valid email address is all that is needed for instant digital delivery.

“From the beginning, we wanted to make crypto usable — not just as a speculative asset, but as something you could spend globally on the things you need,” said Marius H., co-founder of CoinsBee. “This milestone shows that the idea works. It is not about hype or tokens; it is about real-world value, one transaction at a time.”





Turning Crypto Into Everyday Value

The 5,000-brand milestone represents more than just quantity. It reflects CoinsBee’s ongoing effort to make cryptocurrency spending as accessible and versatile as possible. Today, users can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and many other assets to access services in categories such as:

E-commerce : Amazon, eBay, Walmart

: Amazon, eBay, Walmart Gaming : PlayStation, Steam, Roblox

: PlayStation, Steam, Roblox Streaming & Subscriptions : Netflix, Spotify, Twitch

: Netflix, Spotify, Twitch Travel & Mobility : Airbnb, Hotels.com

: Airbnb, Hotels.com Utilities & Mobile : T-Mobile, AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon

: T-Mobile, AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon Charity : UNICEF, Red Cross, WWF

: UNICEF, Red Cross, WWF Food & Grocery : Uber Eats, Doordash

: Uber Eats, Doordash Fashion & Lifestyle: Nike, Macys, H&M, T.J.Maxx

The process is designed to be simple and fast. Transactions are completed in minutes, and all gift cards are delivered digitally via email. The platform also integrates with popular crypto payment tools such as Binance Pay and Crypto.com Pay, further reducing friction for users.

Growing With the Ecosystem

CoinsBee’s growth has been largely organic, driven by demand for practical crypto spending options and a consistent focus on user experience. The platform now serves over 500,000 users and holds an average 4.5-star rating across multiple review sites, including hundreds of verified Trustpilot reviews.

In addition to global brand partnerships, CoinsBee continues to expand its local offering. New gift cards are added weekly, and the company is actively developing partnerships with wallets, exchanges, and crypto communities to further broaden its reach and improve accessibility.

CoinsBee’s model has attracted growing interest from both individual users and ecosystem partners seeking seamless ways to unlock the real-world value of digital assets.

About CoinsBee

CoinsBee is a leading global platform that enables users to buy gift cards and mobile top-ups with cryptocurrency. Founded in 2019, the company was built to solve the practical challenges of spending digital assets by offering a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use platform. CoinsBee supports over 200 cryptocurrencies and operates in more than 180 countries, serving over 500,000 customers worldwide. The platform partners with thousands of global and local brands, offering an extensive selection of gift cards across e-commerce, entertainment, travel, gaming, and more. CoinsBee is committed to bridging the gap between digital currencies and real-world use, empowering users to convert crypto into everyday value quickly and securely.

Contact

Head of Marketing



Erik Rossol



CoinsBee



press@coinsbee.com

