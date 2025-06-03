Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live

George Town, Cayman Islands, June 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

Zircuit, the chain where innovation meets security, has been featured on Binance Alpha, Binance’s exclusive platform for spotlighting the most promising early-stage Web3 projects.

To celebrate, Zircuit is launching an exclusive airdrop of 80 million ZRC tokens through Binance Alpha and preparing a ZRC trading competition with a 27.5 million ZRC prize pool.

Starting at 8:30 UTC on June 3, eligible Binance users with at least 211 Alpha points can claim their ZRC allocation directly from the Alpha Events page. Each claim consumes 15 Alpha points, and users must confirm within 24 hours to secure their reward.

Binance Alpha highlights early-stage projects demonstrating strong community momentum, increasing traction, and aligning with broader crypto trends. While Alpha listings don’t guarantee exchange listings, they reflect Binance’s view of which ecosystems are worth watching—and building with.

“Binance Alpha brings early-stage momentum into the spotlight, and we’re proud to be part of that,” said Dr. Martin Derka, co-founder of Zircuit. “Sequencer-level security is a step forward for rollup safety, and this feature helps more users discover what we’re building.”

Following the airdrop, Zircuit will launch a trading competition with 27,500,000 ZRC in rewards. More details will be released soon.

Users can visit https://www.binance.com/en/alpha-point to participate in the airdrop, or head to zircuit.com to explore the Zircuit ecosystem.

About Zircuit

Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking. To learn more about Zircuit, users can visit zircuit.com, and follow them on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

Contact

Head of Communications



Jennifer Zheng



Zircuit



jen@zircuit.com

