FXIFY™ and WeForest Partner Again to Tackle Deforestation in 2025

London, United Kingdom, June 4th, 2025, Chainwire

Trading capital meets climate action as FXIFY launches its second reforestation campaign.

FXIFY, the industry’s oldest broker-backed prop firm, is proud to announce the return of its Earth Day initiative in partnership with WeForest. After the overwhelming success of last year’s campaign, which resulted in 15,400 trees planted by over 5,000 traders and the regeneration of 14 hectares of degraded land in Butiama Hills, Tanzania, FXIFY has once again committed to growth that goes beyond trading accounts. This year, the firm is aiming to plant a further 15,000+ trees as a result of their Earth Day campaign.

“At FXIFY, growth has always meant more than numbers on a screen,” said Peter Brown, Co-Founder of FXIFY. “We’re proud to support reforestation efforts that not only help the planet, but directly support the communities living in these regions.”

For every funded trading challenge purchased during the campaign period, FXIFY will plant a tree in partnership with WeForest, an international nonprofit focused on restoring threatened forest ecosystems through science-backed, locally led projects. This year’s planting effort will once again support the Butiama Hills region in Tanzania — an area deeply affected by deforestation and land degradation.

WeForest’s work in Butiama Hills aims to regenerate hectares of degraded land through assisted natural regeneration. The reforestation project provides clean water, improves biodiversity, and empowers local communities with sustainable job opportunities — including beekeeping and agroforestry training for women. The total reforestation goal for this region is 3,868 hectares.

Last year, over 5,000 traders participated in FXIFY’s Earth Day campaign, contributing to the planting of 15,400 trees, restoring 14 hectares, and storing an estimated 1,330 tonnes of CO₂ over 20 years. This year, FXIFY aims to match that momentum with an even bigger impact, both for traders and the environment.

“We’re incredibly proud of our traders for showing up not just for themselves, but for something bigger,” said Peter Brown. “This campaign proves that trading can do more than grow your account — it can help grow a better world.”

About WeForest

WeForest is an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to reforestation and sustainable land management in threatened tropical regions. Through science-based, locally led solutions, WeForest works to restore forest ecosystems, improve biodiversity, and create lasting economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

About FXIFY

FXIFY is the industry’s oldest broker-backed prop firm, empowering talented traders globally with access to trading capital. Offering a comprehensive range of funded trader programs, including Instant Funding, Futures funded trading, and various popular evaluation programs — FXIFY enables traders to showcase their skills and strategies, earn up to a 90% Performance Split, and access funding up to $400,000 with flexible, on-demand payout options.

