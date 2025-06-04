Huma Joins the Global Dollar Network to Advance Stablecoin Adoption on Solana

San Francisco, California, June 4th, 2025, Chainwire

Huma has officially joined the Global Dollar Network (GDN) — a coalition of leading enterprises committed to accelerating the adoption of stablecoins through aligned incentives, regulatory clarity, and global utility. Launched by Paxos and powered by Global Dollar (USDG), the network includes members such as Robinhood, Kraken, Anchorage, Nuvei, and Worldpay.

USDG is a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and is compliant with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) upcoming stablecoin regulatory framework. Available on Solana, Ethereum, and other public blockchains approved by MAS, USDG supports fast, low-cost, and secure global money movement. Significantly, USDG’s preferred blockchain is Solana—chosen for its unparalleled speed, efficiency, and scalability, making it ideally suited for powering real-time financial transactions. Currently, around $3.5 to $4 billion of daily stablecoin volume already occurs on Solana, highlighting its strong adoption and capacity for supporting global-scale financial operations.

A Step Forward for PayFi

Stablecoins have become a foundational layer of programmable finance—central to the future of PayFi and global liquidity—powering use cases from real-time settlement to cross-border payments. The Global Dollar Network builds on this momentum with a model designed to strengthen and scale the PayFi ecosystem.

Aligned incentives: Network revenue is shared with GDN partners who mint, transact, and hold USDG.

Regulatory confidence: USDG is designed to comply with MAS’s forthcoming stablecoin framework, providing the trust institutions require.

Lower barriers to participation: Enterprises can tap into stablecoin benefits without launching their own asset.

Collaborative adoption: GDN fosters industry coordination to drive real-world stablecoin use cases across finance and commerce.

Erbil Karaman, Co-Founder of Huma, said “Stablecoins are ready to power global payments and fintechs, however single issuer stablecoins fail to create the network effect needed to accelerate adoption. That's why we are so excited to be joining GDN alongside many of our existing partners and bring the PayFi movement to the masses.”

Huma’s PayFi network has already facilitated over $4.5 billion in payment-backed transactions, addressing a global market exceeding $30 trillion annually. Stablecoins, such as USDG, have become essential financial infrastructure, processing over $35 trillion in transactions in 2024 alone, underscoring their critical role in the evolving financial landscape.

Ronak Daya, Head of Product at Paxos, said “Huma joins Global Dollar Network with a proven track record in delivering liquidity and credit solutions for global payments. Their infrastructure directly strengthens our network partners’ ability to move money efficiently across borders. With significant stablecoin volume already on Solana, USDG is well positioned for adoption in remittance and money movement, an area in which Huma addresses critical challenges around liquidity and pre-funding.”

Accelerating Always-On Financial Infrastructure

As stablecoin adoption accelerates with regulatory clarity emerging with the GENIUS Act, Huma is positioned to capture the infrastructure opportunity ahead with this integration with Global Dollar Network. Learn more about Huma's PayFi network here or explore USDG integration here.

About Huma

Huma Finance is the first PayFi network accelerating global payments with instant liquidity through regulatory-compliant infrastructure. Processing over $4 billion in transactions, Huma bridges traditional and decentralised finance, enabling real-time settlement and sustainable yields backed by payment flows. As the leader in payment financing, Huma’s network addresses a total market estimated at over $30 trillion, providing an innovative payment infrastructure that transforms how money moves globally.

