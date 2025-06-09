Founders of LayerZero, SEI, Selini Capital, and Plume back hyper-personalized AI crypto discovery engine

Singapore, Singapore, June 9th, 2025, Chainwire

TrueNorth, led by a former chief of hybrid CeFi/DeFi exchange WOO and AI experts, raises a strategic angel round to pioneer the agentic economy.

The founders of LayerZero, SEI, Selini Capital, Virtuals, Plume, and Presto Labs have collectively backed an AI platform that uses autonomous agents and real-time data to uncover crypto opportunities. AI-focused firm TrueNorth, co-founded by former WOO COO Willy Chuang and ex-Temasek AI tech investor Alex Lee, has raised $1 million in funding to develop Crypto’s first AI-powered engine. An engine symbiotic to the users’ discovery journey from intent straight to the outcome.

TrueNorth’s agentic technology continuously scans across chains, socials, and macro and project data to surface timely, high-signal insights for every user personalized to their portfolio, trading style, and past behavior.

“We see true AI agents becoming the foundation for how people invest in crypto for the future,” said Willy Chuang and Alex Lee, co-founders of TrueNorth. “The market is only getting more complex, and our goal is to cut through the noise with a hyper-personalized engine powered by a generative user interface (known as Gen UI) that adapts to each user's style and behavior in real-time. We're building a system where the agnetic flow and expert distilled reinforcement learning models work quietly in the background, driving the user’s intent infinitely closer to the outcome.

Willy Chuang, who previously led operations at the CeFi/DeFi exchange WOO, emphasized the real-world need for tools that reduce cognitive overload in fast-moving markets. "Having led crypto exchanges and worked closely with a broad range of traders and investors, I’ve seen how fragmented data and constant noise creates friction in decision-making,” said Chuang. “TrueNorth is built to simplify this, delivering personalized insights that evolve with each user so they can move faster with more confidence.”

For his part, Alex Lee, a PhD in AI, highlighted the platform’s AI-driven approach and ongoing development phase. “AI has reached a point where it can do more than just process data; it can understand context, adapt to users, and continuously improve decision-making,” said Lee. “That’s the foundation we’re building on: agentic intelligence that works behind the scenes to surface what matters most. We’re currently in closed beta, working closely with early users to refine a system that feels intuitive but is powered by serious intelligence.”

TrueNorth’s backers, Bryan Pellegrino of LayerZero, Jeff Feng of SEI, Jordi Alexander of Selini Capital, and Yongjin of Presto Labs, as well as Will Wang of Generative Ventures, share a strong belief in AI’s transformative power in crypto trading. Their interests span key themes such as interoperability, data-driven AI models, algorithmic market strategies, and innovative infrastructure development. Together, these interests reflect not only a shared belief in AI’s potential but also the same principles driving TrueNorth’s mission to simplify and personalize decision-making in decentralized markets.

TrueNorth, a platform under Singapore-registered Advent AI, is working closely with its first 500 early users, the Truthsayers, to refine agentic workflows for AI-native investing in closed beta. In the coming weeks, the team will unveil key details of its advanced architecture and agentic frameworks as it gears up for a public launch aimed at delivering smarter, hyper-personalized crypto discovery tools to a wider audience.

To learn more about TrueNorth, users can visit https://true-north.xyz/

Contact: media@adventai.io

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth is the crypto industry’s first autonomous, AI-powered discovery engine, designed to be symbiotic with the user journey, bringing intent straight to an outcome. Combining on-chain, social, and macro data, TrueNorth uses advanced agentic infrastructure to deliver real-time, tailored insights that evolve with each user’s investment journey. Founded by DeFi/CeFi and AI experts, TrueNorth aims to democratize decentralized finance by making complex crypto information accessible and actionable for investors at all levels. TrueNorth is part of Delphi Labs’ dAGI accelerator, a protocol R&D lab focused on incubating and accelerating new Web3 primitives.

Contact

PR team



media@adventai.io

