Allnodes Launches Bare-Metal Servers for Solana Validators and Builders

Los Angeles, USA, June 11th, 2025, Chainwire

Allnodes, a provider of non-custodial staking and node hosting services, has introduced a new range of bare-metal servers tailored specifically for Solana validators and infrastructure developers. Designed to meet Solana’s stringent performance requirements, these single-tenant servers offer high throughput, low latency, and enterprise-grade reliability, without requiring users to manage on-premises hardware.

Infrastructure Optimized for Solana Validator Demands

The new hosting solution is engineered to exceed Solana’s baseline validator specifications, ensuring consistent performance even during periods of network congestion.

Each server is powered by AMD’s latest-generation EPYC Turin processors, starting with the 24-core 9275F (up to 4.8 GHz Max Boost) and scaling to the 64-core 9575F (up to 5.0 GHz Max Boost). Standard configurations include 256GB of DDR5 ECC RAM running at 4800 MHz, with available upgrades up to 3072GB at 4000 MHz or 1280GB at 6400 MT/s. This flexibility supports validators leveraging Jito-Solana infrastructure and those requiring enhanced Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) handling.

Storage capabilities feature Gen 5 NVMe SSDs with up to 7.68TB capacity. Solidigm D7-P5310 drives, capable of delivering read speeds of 14,500 MB/s and 3.1 million IOPS, are included to support high I/O demands and rapid ledger access.

Network performance includes dual 25 Gbit/s ports, with upgrade options to dual 100 Gbit/s connections. All servers are hosted in Tier 3.5+ data centers in Germany, providing redundant power systems, advanced cooling, DDoS protection, and 99.99% uptime.

Validator-Centric Features

Allnodes’ offering allows validators to retain full operational control while offloading infrastructure management. Clients are provided with 24/7 access to the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) and BIOS for remote hardware management. Customized configurations are provisioned within 24 hours, and 24/7 technical support is available for maintenance and optimization.

The service offers a fixed-cost alternative to self-hosting, combining predictable pricing with enterprise-level performance via the AMD EPYC Turin architecture.

About Allnodes

Allnodes delivers blockchain infrastructure solutions with a focus on non-custodial staking and node hosting. Supporting over 120 networks and tens of thousands of nodes, the platform manages nearly $3 billion in staked assets. Allnodes emphasizes performance, transparency, and reliability, enabling individuals and institutions to participate in decentralized networks.

