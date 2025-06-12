Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption

Singapore, Singapore, June 12th, 2025, Chainwire

Nearing the token generation event coming up on June 23rd, Polemos has announced a strategic partnership with BUFF focused on accelerating the integration of Web3 technologies within the gaming sector and facilitating broader user adoption. This collaboration unites two industry leaders with a shared vision to bridge the gap between traditional Web2 gaming and the emerging decentralized landscape.

The partnership leverages the respective strengths of Polemos, a platform specializing in NFT utility and decentralized gaming ecosystems, and BUFF, a rewards platform focused on enhancing user engagement and rewards within gaming ecosystems. Together, they will collaborate on initiatives designed to educate and onboard mainstream gaming audiences into the Web3 industry while simultaneously offering value and utility to veteran players in the wider ecosystem. It’s also important to highlight that BUFF is home to 18 million registered gamers on its platform.

On Polemos, players can lend, rent, and trade game assets with ease, with all rewards in one place, no hassle. Plus, their scholarship program gives gamers an extra boost to grow, play, and earn more. BUFF, on the other hand, rewards players for their in-game activity through challenges and achievements. Users earn BUFF points, which can be redeemed for various digital and physical rewards, including gift cards, gaming gear, and more. This strategic alliance aims to deliver enhanced value to users by creating more accessible, engaging, and rewarding pathways into Web3 gaming. Through joint development efforts, knowledge sharing, and collaborative initiatives, Polemos and BUFF intend to reshape user experiences and unlock new revenue opportunities within the evolving gaming market.

“We believe this partnership will serve as a key catalyst for educating and empowering gamers worldwide,” said Carl Wilgenbus, CEO of Polemos. “Our platform is built to help users truly understand the potential of Web3, offering the tools and support needed to earn and grow within this new paradigm.”

"This partnership represents a meaningful step in our mission to expand access to gaming rewards and bridge the gap between mainstream gaming and emerging technologies,” said Elay De Beer, CEO of BUFF. “Together with Polemos, we aim to simplify and elevate the way players interact with Web3 ecosystems — making them more accessible, rewarding, and trusted.”

Both Polemos and Buff are committed to achieving measurable outcomes and establishing new standards of excellence within the Web3 gaming industry.

Interested parties can participate in the Polemos IDO on Kommunitas, a decentralized launchpad connecting web3 projects with potential investors. It facilitates successful fundraising, which will enable Polemos to make a strong market impact with the launch of its key utility token, $PLMS, on June 23rd. Kommunitas has a portion of the token allocation for the anticipated $PLMS launch. Full details available here: https://kommunitas.net/.

About Polemos

Polemos is a leading Web3 gaming infrastructure platform, enabling seamless player onboarding, asset management, and engagement across blockchain games. Through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies, we bridge Web2 and Web3 gaming, creating a frictionless experience for players.

The platform focuses on creating awareness by educating mainstream Web2 players about the opportunities and value within Web3 games and blockchain technology. It simplifies access by breaking down blockchain complexities, making crypto transactions and participation in Web3 gaming straightforward and effortless. Additionally, Polemos enhances engagement by building innovative tools and features that enrich gameplay, deepen player interactions, and empower gaming communities.

About BUFF

BUFF, founded by Elay De Beer, Ophir Gertner, and Ophir Sarapi, operates as a virtual gaming economy platform that rewards gamers simply for playing. It enables gamers to accumulate points in the background as they continue to play uninterrupted, benefiting gamers with a new incentive to spend more time gaming, and opening a new marketing approach for game publishers to interact for longer periods to increase loyalty to their brands.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas is a decentralized, tier-less crowdfunding platform that has launched over 236 Web3 projects and raised $34.87 million, empowering startups and blockchain projects to grow through a fair, transparent, and community-driven approach. Its tier-less system allows anyone to participate in fundraising opportunities, and with a revenue-sharing model, Kommunitas offers long-term benefits for its community.

