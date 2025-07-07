GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion to Solana

Robinson Point, Singapore, July 7th, 2025, Chainwire

GUNZ, the L1 blockchain ecosystem that powers the groundbreaking AAA game Off The Grid (OTG), today announced the expansion of its $GUN token to the Solana blockchain. This strategic move brings part of the $GUN token’s circulating supply to Solana, enhancing accessibility for U.S. (and global) users while reinforcing GUNZ’s leadership in the blockchain gaming sector. On the 10th of July $GUN lands on Solana, bringing lightning-fast access and next-gen infrastructure to a whole new wave of gamers and community members.

Strategic Alignment with Solana: A Multi-Chain Vision

Under the bold banner, “$GUN is Coming to Solana,” GUNZ is embracing Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure and robust ecosystem to amplify its multi-chain strategy, aptly summarized as “Too Big for One Chain.” This move represents the latest step in a clear multichain strategy, setting the stage for additional expansions to other prominent blockchains in the future. The bridging process to Solana will be facilitated by LayerZero, a leader in blockchain interoperability and seamless cross-chain transactions.

Currently, $GUN is available on multiple blockchains and platforms, including GUNZ Layer 1 and AVAX C-chain.

This alignment radically increases accessibility to the token and unlocks new opportunities for partnerships, campaigns, and community engagement by leveraging Solana’s global reach.

To celebrate this milestone, GUNZ will launch a limited-edition Solana-themed NFT content pack. Details on how to claim this exclusive offering will be announced soon, adding excitement for the growing Off The Grid community.

Off The Grid and the GUNZ Ecosystem: A Clarified Vision

GUNZ is renowned for Off The Grid, the first AAA game with an onchain economy, available across platforms like Epic Games Store, Xbox, PlayStation, and soon Steam. Within OTG, the $GUN token serves as a utility token, enabling players to purchase in-game items, engage in asset trading, and participate in blockchain-powered gameplay interactions. Following the Solana integration, players will be able to deposit Solana-based $GUN directly into their in-game wallet, enabling fast, reliable, and convenient transactions within OTG’s immersive digital economy.

With over 17 million wallets registered in the GUNZ ecosystem, GUNZ is poised for strong growth. This milestone will boost ecosystem activity and token utility.

Leadership Perspective

“Launching $GUN on Solana reflects our long-term commitment to building a truly global, player-first ecosystem,” said Vlad Korolov, CEO at Gunzilla Games. “Solana’s speed and scalability allow us to reach new communities with greater efficiency and reliability. This is more than a technical upgrade—it’s a major step toward making blockchain gaming seamless, inclusive, and ready for the mainstream.”

Looking Ahead

GUNZ is set to share additional updates in the coming weeks, including details on the highly anticipated Steam release of Off The Grid and further global token availability. As the ecosystem gears up for mass adoption, the crypto community is encouraged to stay tuned for announcements that will solidify GUNZ’s position as a trailblazer in blockchain gaming.

Risk & Regulatory Disclosure

$GUN is an in-game utility asset. It has not been registered, qualified, or approved as a security, capital-markets product, or digital payment token in any jurisdiction. No regulator has reviewed this material. This release is not an offer, solicitation, or investment advice, and $GUN is not offered to U.S. persons. The token’s value may fall to zero and is not covered by investor-compensation schemes (including those under EU MiCAR). Always verify eligibility before acquiring or using $GUN.

About Gunzilla

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is an independent AAA video game developer and publisher behind Off The Grid — a groundbreaking battle royale now live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Gunzilla is also the creator of GUNZ, a gamer-first blockchain ecosystem, and the proud owner of Game Informer, the largest gaming media outlet.

Driven by a passion for innovation, Gunzilla is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming—delivering cutting-edge experiences that empower players, developers, and the industry as a whole.

For more information, users can visit GunzillaGames.com.

Official X of Gunzilla Games - https://x.com/GunzillaGames

Official X of GUNbyGUNZ - https://x.com/GUNbyGUNZ

Official X of Off The Grid - https://x.com/PlayOffTheGrid

