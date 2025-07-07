NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform with K-Pop Group UNIS as First Global Partner

Dubai, UAE, July 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Revolutionizing fandom with AI, VR, and Web3 technology

Leading the next wave of immersive digital entertainment, NEXST proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking VR division, powered by cutting-edge AI, VR, Web3, and Real-World Assets (RWA). The platform’s first major collaboration features rising global K-Pop sensation UNIS, making their virtual debut in a revolutionary new format.

As a next-generation AI-driven entertainment platform, NEXST is on a mission to reshape how fans connect with artists. With immersive VR content, real-time interactivity, and digital ownership through Web3, NEXST offers fans an entirely new way to experience music and storytelling.

“We believe the future of entertainment is immersive, decentralized, and artist-centric,” said Axel Gutman, Co-Founder of NEXST.

“Welcoming UNIS to the NEXST VR LIVE platform is just the beginning. We’re excited to announce more collaborations with global artists and top K-Pop stars in the coming months.”

Introducing NEXST VR LIVE: Immersive Web3-Enabled Experiences

NEXST VR LIVE is a dedicated division focused on creating immersive XR experiences using Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR). This initiative bridges globally famous artists, beloved IPs, and interactive VR environments—seamlessly integrated with Web3 technology.

Key features include:

Virtual concerts and performances with world-class artists

Interactive fan experiences powered by AI

Web3 integration that allows fans to own, trade, and participate in the entertainment economy

A smooth Web2-to-Web3 transition for mainstream fans

Inaugural Artist Announcement: K-Pop Powerhouse UNIS Joins NEXST VR LIVE!

Kicking off the launch is UNIS, the powerhouse K-Pop girl group formed through SBS’s hit survival show UNIVERSAL TICKET. Since their 2024 debut with WE UNIS and breakout single SUPERWOMAN, UNIS has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their energy, vocals, and fierce Gen Z appeal.

By partnering with UNIS, NEXST taps into a vibrant, global fanbase—helping transition millions of Web2 music fans into the Web3 world.

$NXT Token: Powering the Web3 Entertainment Economy

The $NXT token powers the NEXST entertainment platform with real-world and digital utilities that enhance fan engagement, access, and ownership.

Exclusive Access : Unlockig VR concerts, discounted live tickets, VIP events, and early content drops.

: Unlockig VR concerts, discounted live tickets, VIP events, and early content drops. AI & Fan Interaction : Accessing premium AI agent features, advanced LLM tools, and participate in artist growth via fan voting.

: Accessing premium AI agent features, advanced LLM tools, and participate in artist growth via fan voting. GameFi Rewards: Earning $NXT through gameplay, unlock in-game NFT items, and receive exclusive airdrops.

Details about the $NXT will be released soon via NEXST’s official social channels.

The Road Ahead: NEXST's Vision for a Connected Future

NEXST will continue to push the boundaries of innovation by integrating AI, VR, and Web3 technologies across various entertainment domains, including music, live performances, and fan communities. Following UNIS, we aim to deepen collaborations with a diverse array of global artists and IPs, consistently delivering next-generation entertainment experiences that foster deeper connections between fans and artists.

We invite you to anticipate more groundbreaking events, collaborations, and updates as we collectively build the future of entertainment.

About NEXST

NEXT INNOVATIONS TECHNOLOGY L.L.C is a cutting-edge entertainment platform developer based in the UAE, dedicated to pioneering next-generation digital experiences.

Staying Connected with NEXST

About UNIS

UNIS is an 8-member South Korean girl group formed through SBS’s survival audition program UNIVERSE TICKET. After debuting on March 27, 2024, with their first mini-album WE UNIS, they have remained highly active, releasing their first single album CURIOUS in August of the same year and unveiling SWICY in 2025. Since their debut, they have continued to expand their global presence through various music shows and events.

UNIS Official Channels

Contact

PR



Yumiko Skurr



NEXST



yumiko.s@nexst.io

