CLAPS Casino Registers One of 2025’s Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout

In early July 2025, CLAPS Casino delivered one of the year's biggest online slot wins when a player landed a $5 million USDT jackpot playing Sweet Bonanza 1000 by Pragmatic Play.

A single $500 USDT spin — the platform’s maximum allowable bet — triggered a series of tumble wins culminating in a x10,000 multiplier, one of the game’s rarest outcomes. This resulted in a $5 million payout, the maximum jackpot permitted per round under the game’s terms. The outcome was achieved during standard gameplay, without the activation of bonus rounds or external modifications.

About Sweet Bonanza 1000

Sweet Bonanza 1000 is an upgraded version of the original fan-favorite Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play. This new edition retains the candy-themed visuals and chaotic energy of the original, but with higher volatility, cascading wins, random multipliers up to x10,000, and a much larger win potential.

The x10,000 multiplier represents the highest possible outcome in the game and occurs infrequently, placing this jackpot among the largest recorded in recent gameplay.

Choose CLAPS Casino Key Features

CLAPS Casino has seen increased user adoption, attributed to its streamlined user interface and integration of crypto payment options. The platform allows instant deposits without mandatory KYC procedures, supporting direct cryptocurrency transfers and card-based crypto purchases. This approach contrasts with platforms that require external wallet connections or extended verification processes.

New players can claim up to $3,000 USDT in welcome bonuses across their first four deposits — including a unique mix of percentage boosts and free spins with zero wagering requirements. Weekly cashback up to 7% on net losses also helps cushion unlucky streaks.

The platform hosts a library of over 2,500 games, featuring content from established providers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Hacksaw, Habanero, and Evolution. The selection includes slot titles, crash games, and live casino tables.

Instant Withdrawals and Privacy-Focused Design

CLAPS Casino processes most cryptocurrency withdrawals within minutes, supporting a range of assets including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and TRX. The platform emphasizes privacy, with features designed to minimize data collection.

Optimized for mobile devices, the platform enables access to its full game suite on smartphones, allowing gameplay and transactions on the go.

Implications for the Broader Community

The $5 million payout highlights the ability of blockchain-based gaming platforms to deliver verifiable outcomes, reinforcing transparency in the crypto casino space. Events like this are often widely shared across forums, video platforms, and affiliate channels, contributing to increased visibility and trust within the ecosystem.

The result also underscores the accessibility of high-value outcomes on the CLAPS platform, where such wins are not limited to promotional figures or high-tier users but are achievable through standard gameplay.

Final Thoughts

With features such as rapid access, privacy-focused functionality, and high-value game mechanics, CLAPS represents an emerging model for crypto-enabled online casinos. The platform’s structure allows each spin the potential for notable outcomes, as demonstrated by recent gameplay.

About CLAPS

CLAPS is a next-gen online casino designed for the Web3 era. With instant withdrawals, provably fair games, and a sleek mobile-first experience, Claps delivers a fast and intuitive crypto gaming environment for players worldwide.

