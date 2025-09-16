Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains

Dubai, UAE, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Ozak AI ($OZ) continues to redefine the environment of AI-powered crypto innovation by integrating artificial intelligence with DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). This integration offers a scalable and intelligent base for blockchain adoption. Now, with its potential partnership with Pyth Network, Ozak AI is developing its ecosystem through access to fast, tamper-proof, real-time market data spanning, strengthening its ability to telecast insights.

Presale Spike Boosts Investor Confidence

The announcement marks an important moment in Ozak AI’s presale journey. Currently, $OZ has signaled a strong growth strategy, with its price rising from $0.001 in Phase 1 to $0.01 in Phase 5, a 900% increase. More than 856 million tokens have been sold, raising $2,769,077 so far.

Data Meets Intelligence: Powering Smarter AI Decisions

Ozak AI’s infrastructure helps automation and smart operations across different blockchains. With the integration of Pyth Network, these systems will now be powered by high-frequency, verifiable market data, making sure the decision-making remains accurate. Combined with its DePIN technology for decentralized, cross-chain functionality and $OZ’s strong utility in staking, governance, and ecosystem growth, the project places itself as a leader in reliability, security, and transparency.

Expanding Through Strategic Alliances

This partnership adds another milestone to Ozak AI’s expanding portfolio of collaborations. Earlier, tie-ups with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume enhanced execution speed, multi-chain data access, and Web3 integration. Now, Pyth Network’s integration brings an AI-powered view that facilitates these earlier partnerships, creating a protective ecosystem designed for long-term adoption and cross-industry application.

The Journey From Roadshows to Global Conferences

Ozak AI has been keenly placing its footprints all over the world. After the GM Vietnam meetups and community brunches, the team is now preparing for the big stage at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. With exclusive gatherings, networking sessions, and high-level mixers lined up, the event will connect Ozak AI with leading founders, developers, and investors—solidifying its reputation as a fast-growing ecosystem gaining momentum both locally and globally.

Charting the Future of Decentralized Intelligence

The Ozak AI × Pyth Network partnership is laying the basement for decentralized intelligence. By pairing real-time data with AI-driven infrastructure, Ozak AI keeps its tools, bots, and applications flexible across more than 100 blockchains. For investors and builders alike, it’s another strong signal that Ozak AI is actively shaping the foundation for the industry’s next big leap.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI combines blockchain and artificial intelligence to give investors and developers real-time market data and smarter tools for trading crypto, stocks, and forex. With partners like Pyth Network, Spheron, SINT, Weblume, and Dex3, it’s creating an ecosystem that’s faster and more efficient. The $OZ token is currently in its presale, offering early supporters a chance to get in at a low price as it works toward building practical solutions for the growing AI and blockchain space.

