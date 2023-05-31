KEY POINTS James Middleton is happy George, Charlotte and Louis get to enjoy the benefits of having a dog

Kate Middleton's brother said he was already a teenager when his family got a dog

James said he found solace in their dog, Tilly, who knew all of his secrets

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, believes his niece and nephews are "lucky" that they are able to grow up in a household with a dog.

James told OK! magazine in a new interview that he is "really pleased" that Princess Kate and Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are able to experience the joys of having a pet in their childhood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' first family dog, Lupo, was a puppy from James' beloved dog Ella. The couple's current pet Orla is also from the litter of James' dog Luna.

"I'm really pleased that they are able to enjoy and have the benefit of a dog in their lives," James said of his niece and nephews. "I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life."

According to James, it wasn't until he was a teenager that his parents agreed to get a dog.

He shared that he would "write letters to my parents to try to convince them to let me have one" until eventually, the Middletons welcomed a golden retriever named Tilly to their family.

"I found a lot of solace in my dog, Tilly, particularly when I was a young teenager," he said of having Tilly his life. "She knew all of my secrets at the time — who I fancied and all of those little tricky parts that come with growing up that I never told anybody."

Princess Kate and Prince William's dog Orla joined their family shortly before their dog Lupo died in November 2020.

Earlier that year, James had revealed that his dog Luna welcomed six puppies but said at the time that he wouldn't keep them because "they all have lovely homes waiting for them," one of which was apparently the Wales household.

Orla, a Celtic name meaning "golden princess," has appeared in several photos with Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Princess Kate's only daughter posed with Orla in her 8th birthday photo released earlier this month. The family's fur baby also appeared in one of Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday portraits.

On Nov. 28, 2020, Prince William and Princess Kate announced on social media the passing of Lupo, who had been part of their household for nine years.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C," they wrote on Instagram.

At the time, James also mourned Lupo's passing on social media. In a lengthy post, he expressed his grief over the dog's death.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However, those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist," James wrote.