Royal commentator Kara Kennedy thinks Meghan and Harry's relationship was "doomed from the start"

She compared the Sussexes' relationship to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted that Meghan ditched her engagement ring during a recent appearance

Some royal commentators think there have been signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage may be on the rocks after five years.

Kara Kennedy, a digital royal reporter for Express, and Charlotte Griffiths, editor at large at Mail on Sunday, weighed in on the rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Markle's relationship after the couple failed to publicly acknowledge their five-year wedding anniversary last week and reports surfaced that the Duke of Sussex has an "escape place" from Markle.

While Prince Harry's rep has denied the claims that the royal has a hotel room where he stays without Markle, Kennedy suggested that "this is the inevitable beginning of the end." International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

"I think it was doomed from the start," the royal expert claimed on "Dan Wootton Tonight" of the couple's marriage. "Like [Daily Telegraph associate editor] Camilla [Tominey] wrote, nobody could see it lasting longer than three years."

She continued, "This relationship has faced immense pressure, but I would argue that it is kind of Meghan and Harry's own creation. Look at William and Kate, they face exactly the same pressure as the Sussexes, but they come out stronger than ever."

Griffiths claimed that she noticed several signs over the past few months that appeared to indicate Prince Harry and Markle may be experiencing marital issues.

"For a couple who is so conscious of their PR, there are quite a few things going on right now that add up to not a perfect marriage scenario. ... The fact that Meghan didn't wear her wedding ring to a really important public engagement makes me feel like there's something, that they're trying to stir up some attention around this issue," she told host Dan Wootton.

She may have been referring to Markle ditching her sentimental engagement ring when she appeared at the Women of Vision Awards in New York City last week. The duchess only sported her eternity and wedding rings from Prince Harry during the outing, according to Hello! magazine.

Griffiths went on to point out that Markle refused Prince Harry's kiss when they were featured on a "kiss cam" while attending a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last month.

The royal expert also noted that Markle "was nowhere to be seen" when Prince Harry was promoting and facing backlash over his memoir, "Spare," earlier this year.

"Why are all these narratives coming out now just as they hit their five-year anniversary? If it wasn't the case, they'd be doing everything in their power to stop speculation. We know how good they are doing that," Griffiths claimed.

Kennedy also suggested that the alleged warning signs have been around for longer than people think.

"I think people are only clicking onto this now, but this has been going on far longer than the last few weeks," she claimed. "In the PR interviews for 'Spare,' Meghan was noticeably missing, and you rarely see one without the other. Harry kind of looked like a lost lamb. So it is very noticeable that Meghan was missing around January."

Bronte Coy, an entertainment and royal reporter at News.com.au, also recently said on Sky News Australia's "The Royal Report" that she found it "weird" and "very strange" that Prince Harry and Markle didn't publicly mark their milestone wedding anniversary this year.

The couple, who stopped being active on social media after stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California in 2020, previously used their anniversary to bring attention to their charitable projects. While it is unclear why they did not public acknowledge the occasion this year, Prince Harry and Markle typically spend their anniversary quietly as a family and have a tradition of exchanging gifts, according to People.