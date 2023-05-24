KEY POINTS Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London Monday

The royal joined 100 kids from different schools, and they toured the garden

She declined to sign autographs, saying she couldn't write her name due to a royal rule

Kate Middleton could not sign autographs, so she decided to draw for the children asking for her signature.

The Princess of Wales, 41, made a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London Monday. She joined 100 kids from 10 different elementary schools for the inaugural Children's Picnic and later toured the popular garden show with the students.

Middleton joined the pupils from St. Mary's Church of England Primary School in Islington and Glenbrook Primary School in Brixton to identify the insects in a wall of permeable modules when they were in the Royal Entomological Society. Many asked the royal mom to sign their sketches, but she politely declined.

"I can't write my name, but I can draw," Middleton was overheard telling the kids, People reported.

Middleton drew a flower for a 7-year-old girl. She sketched a tree for another girl and a pond surrounded by flowers for a third child.

When asked again why she doesn't sign autographs, Prince William's wife explained, "My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules."

The report about Middleton's interaction with the kids asking for her signature received several responses from the netizens, with many praising the Duchess of Cambridge. One said if it were her, she would ask for a selfie.

"Love her Always Classy," one commented. Another wrote, "I'd ask for a selfie rather than [an] autograph since she is very nice to people asking for selfies."

"She didn't just decline. She explained to the children why and gave them an alternative. She drew them a picture which is honestly better than any signature," a third commenter added with a red heart emoji.

"Understandable, as giving away signatures can be considered a security risk," another user opined.

The members of the British royal family avoid signing autographs due to the risk of forgery, Daily Express reported. The unspoken protocol doesn't stop the royals from connecting with their well-wishers. The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen posing for selfies with some members of the public in the past months.

During one sighting, Middleton gave a rare update about her and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis. The royal mom said her 5-year-old child "is growing broad beans at school."

"You put them in a cup, and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers," Middleton said about the experiment.

She also encouraged kids to spend time outdoors. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princes Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis — usually spend time outside their home to enjoy nature.

"It's so good for our bodies and our minds," Middleton told the kids.