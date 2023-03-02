KEY POINTS A royal expert claimed the reports about Prince William not wanting Prince Harry at the coronation were inaccurate

Richard Fitzwilliams said Prince William and Harry's feud is a "terribly deep rift"

Prince Harry saying his memoir could be two books is a threat, according to Fitzwilliams

Prince William and Prince Harry's rift could continue amid King Charles III's coronation, according to a royal expert.

British public relations, consultant and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship ahead of their father's coronation. According to him, the reports claiming that the Prince of Wales doesn't want his younger sibling at the event are inaccurate.

"There's no doubt he feels very strongly," Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly. "Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him. So far as William is concerned, I mean, it's a terribly deep rift, and I don't see it being mended."

A previous report from Daily Mail claimed that Prince William was concerned his brother would use their father's coronation to stage a stunt and overshadow the event. The Duke of Cambridge also allegedly fears that Prince Harry could steal the limelight with his wife.

The royal expert also claimed that Prince Harry recently "threatened another book" amid reports that Meghan Markle's husband was planning to add more chapters to his bombshell memoir.

"It's a threat," Fitzwilliams said. "So, you can't ignore things like that. It's awful."

In an interview with The Telegraph after "Spare" was released, Prince Harry said that his draft for the 400-page memoir was 800 pages.

"It could have been two books, put it that way," Prince Harry explained. "And there were other bits that I shared with [ghostwriter] J.R. [Moehringer], that I said, 'Look, I'm telling you this for context, but there's absolutely no way I'm putting it in there.'"

Prince Harry shared several intimate encounters in the book. According to him, there were more, but he decided to keep them private.

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me," he added.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales "has made no effort to speak to Harry." Kate Middleton's husband reportedly felt wary about his younger sibling.

"William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He's trying to move on with his life," the tipster said, adding that "there has been a massive breach of trust" due to Prince Harry's "leaking" of certain stories in "Spare."