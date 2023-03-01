KEY POINTS Prince Harry shared about her relationship with Meghan Markle when he answered "The Colbert Questionert"

The Duke of Sussex said he had to be careful with words because Americanisms and Britishisms are very different

The royal and host spitballed language discrepancies like pavement and sidewalk

Prince Harry got candid about the troubles he got into early on in his relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex shared an anecdote while taking "The Colbert Questionert" on Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show." Prince Harry confused the host, Stephen Colbert, with the words "toasty" and "toasting machine" meaning "grilled sandwich" and "panini press," respectively. Prince Harry noted that he had to be careful with his words.

"The Americanisms to the Britishisms are very different," he explained, per Page Six. "Got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship."

The royal and late-night TV host began spitballing language discrepancies like "horse riding" and "horseback riding," "pavement" and "sidewalk," and more. The episode was taped in January when Prince Harry appeared on the show to promote his memoir, "Spare."

He didn't share the details as to what troubles they had. But he previously mentioned that cultural differences and language barriers played a role in one argument with the former "Suits" star.

"Meg said something I took the wrong way. It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: Why's she having a go at me?" Prince Harry wrote, Entertainment Tonight reported. "I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly — cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop."

He said Markle left the room for 15 minutes, and he found her in the bedroom.

"She was calm but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that," he continued, noting that the incident prompted him to seek therapy.

Prince Harry answered several more questions, including the one song he could listen to for the rest of his life. Prince Harry responded "Your Love Gets Sweeter Every Day" by Finley Quaye, and the host said, "not familiar."

"You need more love in your life," Prince Harry teased.

"I can't possibly have more love in my life. Have you met my wife?" Colbert replied.

"Yes, we met earlier. I have dinner plans with your wife, actually," Prince Harry joked.

"Nothing would make her happier," Colbert quipped while laughing, noting that his wife was a fan of the royal family, before adding, "You know those people in the world, they are like 'I love the royal family.' I totally get that. That's my wife. I got no hostility against you guys because you took my family's land back in the day, no big deal. I'm over it."

Colbert shared how fond his wife was of the royal family, calling her an "incessant anglophile." Prince Harry chimed in, "Wonderful," and the host quipped, "It's the one that we disagree about," prompting Prince Harry and the audience to laugh.