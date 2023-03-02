KEY POINTS Prince Andrew reportedly views Frogmore Cottage a downgrade from the Royal Lodge

The Duke of York allegedly felt betrayed by the firm and is not in a great place

Prince Andrew resisting the move to Frogmore was reportedly expected

Prince Andrew is allegedly not thrilled to move to Frogmore Cottage after King Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate the property for him.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, spoke with Fox News Digital about the reports that King Charles had asked the Sussexes to vacate Frogmore Cottage in favor of his younger brother. However, the royal commentator doesn't think the Duke of York was happy with his sibling's move.

"Prince Andrew feels like this move is a downgrade," Schofield told the outlet. "He is insulted. He feels like he's being punished. He is resentful."

The disgraced royal stepped back from his royal duties in 2019, days after his disastrous Newsnight interview, where he spoke about his connection with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The late Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his patronages and military titles in January 2022 amid his ongoing sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre, which he settled for an undisclosed amount in February of the same year.

Schofield speculated that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father felt betrayed because he reportedly followed the palace in handling his controversies.

"Andrew has followed advice from the palace throughout the last few years in handling his scandals," the royal expert continued. "He feels like he followed their rules, and now The Firm is betraying him. He is not in a great place right now. Andrew is unhappy. This is the king trying to wrap up the Andrew and Harry drama before his coronation. He wants to put all scandals behind him. The king is fully supported by Camilla, [the] queen consort, and the Wales family."

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence shared the same sentiment. She added that she wouldn't be surprised if the Duke of York would resist the move to Frogmore Cottage.

"Andrew resisting a downgrade is absolutely to be expected and confirms his off-the-charts entitlement," Felton Spence explained. "Frogmore was a neglected property for a long time. The staff call it 'the little house that could' because after the renovations, it was brought back to life."

The expert added that Frogmore is a family home and Royal Lodge is a royal residence. Meghan Markle reportedly designed Frogmore while considering her young family.

"Anyone would be lucky to live in such a beautiful place, newly renovated with such care. Andrew sees it as beneath him. [But] the monarch is the landlord. Considering Andrew just had to sell his Swiss Chalet, I think access to funds is an issue," Felton Spence added.

Meanwhile, British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower reacted to the King's decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. The "Revenge" author said Prince Harry and Markle "provoked" His Majesty with their interviews and his memoir, "Spare."