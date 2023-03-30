KEY POINTS Angela Levin claimed that Harry showed up in the U.K. while King Charles is in Germany to steal the headline

Prince Harry has been accused by one of his royal biographers of trying to overshadow his father King Charles III's first state trip abroad as a monarch.

The Duke of Sussex made headlines this week after he made a surprise appearance in a London court for his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The preliminary hearing, which he and other claimants were not required to attend, will decide whether the case will move forward.

Prince Harry and several other high-profile figures, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, are suing the publisher over alleged unlawful practices used to gather information, including phone tapping. ANL has denied all allegations against it and is requesting for the case to be dismissed without trial.

Angela Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" and "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort," sat down with GB News host Dan Wootton to discuss Prince Harry's privacy case and decision to appear at the preliminary hearing in a cab after raising concerns about his security in the U.K.

Levin suggested that Prince Harry may have wanted to "beat" his father, who flew to Germany with Queen Consort Camilla Wednesday for the inaugural state visit of his reign.

Wootton noted that Prince Harry has alleged that the royal family withheld information from him about press intrusion and struck a secret deal with newspapers not to sue them over phone hacking.

"The big question is: why is he really here?" Levin said. "I can't believe it is to give support to the other celebrities that are in there. It's nonsense."

"I think the first thing is that he wants to beat his father," the royal expert claimed of the Duke of Sussex. "This was going to be the first few days that [Charles] was in France, and it's his first outing abroad after becoming King. Very, very important [and] should be respected. [Harry's] come there because he knew he would make the front page. He's stealing the headline but also say[ing], 'I'm the one on the front page. I should be ruling.' He's got a very weird feeling now that he should be running the royal family. He needs to fix it, he says."

International Business Times could not independently verify Levin's claims.

King Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II upon her death at 96 in September 2022, had been due to travel first to France but canceled that part of the tour due to violent social unrest there.

Levin went on to suggest what she believes are two more potential reasons for Prince Harry's return to the U.K. during this time.

The veteran journalist, who has worked for the Observer, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and the Daily Telegraph, speculated that it may have been a "test run" to see whether Prince Harry "would be allowed back in America because of the drugs."

In his memoir "Spare" and previous interviews, Prince Harry admitted to experimenting with drugs, including cocaine and magic mushrooms, in the past, sparking discussions over whether the revelations would affect his visa.

Levin also said she believes that Prince Harry returned to England to see his worth and to show people that he is strong and that the country needs him.

When Wootton asked Levin if she thinks Prince Harry believes he should be king, the biographer gave an affirmative response.

"I think he does, yes," Levin claimed. "I think he wants to crash this monarchy and take over with Meghan [Markle]."