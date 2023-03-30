KEY POINTS A criminal defense lawyer said Prince Harry's admission of past experimental drug use will not affect his visa

Silva Megerditchian warned that Harry should be careful about what he shares with the public

Another lawyer said no visa application should be denied based on past drug use if there was no conviction

One legal expert has warned Prince Harry to be mindful of what he shares with the public as the royal faces questions surrounding his U.S. visa following his admission that he used illicit drugs in the past.

There have been discussions over the past weeks about whether Prince Harry is in danger of losing his right to live in the U.S. after the Duke of Sussex, 38, admitted in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," and previous interviews that he used cocaine, magic mushrooms and cannabis when he was younger.

Criminal defense attorney Silva Megerditchian said she doesn't think the revelation will affect the royal's visa, but she warned that such admissions could affect him if he one day finds himself behind bars.

"As a criminal defense attorney representing clients with drug issues, I work closely with immigration attorneys who deal with the consequences of their status in the United States," the Los Angeles-based lawyer told Fox News Digital. "At this point, Harry's mere admission of experimental drug use without any law enforcement contact should not affect his standing in any way."

She continued, "In general, high-profile figures should always be careful making admissions about illegal drug use. You never know how that can affect you if you are ever arrested in the future."

Legal analyst Chris Melcher, partner with Walzer Melcher & Yoda, also told the outlet that the revelation of past drug use will not put Prince Harry's visa at risk considering there was no conviction.

"Everyone should be accountable to the same standards, and no visa applicant would expect to be denied entry based on the recreational use of illegal drugs in the past when they suffered no conviction for that offense," Melcher explained.

The analyst said that it was unclear whether Prince Harry was asked about his drug use history and if the royal admitted to using magic mushrooms during his interview with immigration.

"Magic mushrooms are classified as a controlled drug under English law, so his possession of the drug before he ingested it could qualify as an admitted offense that makes him ineligible for admission to the United States," Melcher explained.

But he believed it would be "unreasonable to apply the law to an admission of drug use in an interview with a reporter rather than to a government official."

Melcher suggested that the issue likely never came up during the royal's immigration interview because Prince William's brother was never convicted of any drug offense. In addition, Prince Harry served in the military, and there was no reason to suspect that he was a drug addict.

Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani previously told Page Six that "an admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility." Thus, according to her, Prince Harry's visa "should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs."

However, attorney James Leonard, who represented "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Joe Giudice in his immigration case, argued that Prince Harry is not a habitual drug user, and since he hasn't faced any criminal charge related to drugs, the lawyer finds no issue in the royal disclosing his past drug use in his memoir.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London Monday along with Elton John for the preliminary hearing of their privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The pair and five others have accused the publisher of alleged phone tapping and other breaches of privacy.