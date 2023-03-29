KEY POINTS King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were the guests of honor at a state banquet in Germany

The diplomatic dinner was held on the first night of their three-day trip to Germany

Camilla wore the sparkling Greville tiara and Queen Elizabeth's diamond fringe necklace at the event

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were the guests of honor at a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday evening, local time.

Camilla arrived at the diplomatic dinner wearing a long sleeve black gown with silver embroidery. Her outfit for the glamorous event was designed by Bruce Oldfield, according to Tatler. The 74-year-old King looked dapper in his white tie.

The Queen Consort also wore two pieces from the royal vault — the sparkling Greville tiara and Queen Elizabeth's diamond fringe necklace, People reported.

Her Majesty's the City of London Fringe Necklace was a gift to the late Queen on her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and pinned the Garter Star, the Grand Cross(Special Class) of the Federal Order of Merit — which she received from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier — and the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II broach, Us Weekly added.

The state banquet was held on the first night of the royal couple's three-day trip to Germany. It's King Charles' first overseas trip after he ascended the throne in September following Queen Elizabeth's passing.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were welcomed on the steps of the palace by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Büdenbender as the Federal Armed forces band played on. Others guests, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and "Strictly Come Dancing" judge Motsi Mabuse also welcomed the British royal couple.

According to People, King Charles and Camilla had a change of plans because their first royal tour was supposed to kickstart in France Sunday. However, due to the nationwide protests, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to reschedule the royal visit to Paris and Bordeaux for a later date. So, the royal couple decided to travel to Germany as planned.

King Charles and Camilla will visit the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, where King Charles will address the house.

Frau Büdenbender will accompany Camilla to visit Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company's outreach projects and community engagement. His Majesty will meet soldiers from the Corps of Royal Engineers and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

Their visit to Germany is the only scheduled trip abroad for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of their coronation in London on May 6.