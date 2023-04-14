KEY POINTS Prince Harry sort of gave in to his family by attending King Charles' coronation, Richard Eden said

Eden said the Sussexes had not received the apology they wanted from the royals

The expert speculated that the Sussexes reluctantly compromised for the coronation

Prince Harry gave in to his family, according to a royal expert.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation next month. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — will stay in California.

In the recent episode of Daily Mail Royals' "Palace Confidential," Jo Elvin asked Daily Mail Diary editor and broadcaster Richard Eden if Prince Harry had already received the apology he wanted from his family. The Duke of Sussex previously said they would come to the coronation if they would receive an apology.

"No," Eden replied. "From everything I heard, that he hasn't, and I think this is you know, him sort of giving in. You might remember there's a string of comments, you know, we have all these TV interviews he was giving, he was saying about how they needed to sit down and discuss things before they would even consider whether they would come. They wanted apologies [and] this type of thing. And from everything I've heard, you know that simply hasn't happened. And let's be clear, I think that's why Meghan isn't coming because they haven't got what they wanted."

The broadcaster believed that not getting the things they demanded was probably the reason they "reluctantly" compromised with the royal family by allowing Prince Harry to attend the event with the rest of his family staying back at their $14 million mansion in Montecito.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Prince Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph that the original draft of his 400-page memoir had 800 pages, sparking rumors he had enough content for another book. He said he removed some things he wrote about his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, because "I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

"Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway," he explained." But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying. 'I'm delusional and paranoid,' actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife."

Markle's decision to stay in California received mixed responses. Some of her fans said it was a "good decision" because she would not be welcome at the event.

However, Markle's former pal British socialite Lizzie Cundy called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "selfish."

"I think the two of them are utterly selfish," she told Mirror U.K. "I find it really sad not just for Lilibet and Archie who are going to miss out on the biggest monumental day but for King Charles who yet again won't see his grandchildren, and they won't be able to enjoy this special day with him."