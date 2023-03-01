KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they got asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they got asked to vacate their home in England — Frogmore Cottage. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower, the author of "Revenge," weighed in on the matter and seemingly blamed the royal couple.

"Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry's disgraceful book and the interviews he gave," Bower told Page Six exclusively, referring to Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," and interviews on "60 Minutes" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I mean what did he expect?" Bower added. "Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness, and he's completely crossed the spectrum, he's in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood."

International Business Times could not verify Bower's claims.

In his book, "Spare," Prince Harry made several allegations against his father, King Charles III. He claimed that he leaked the drama between the Cambridges and the Sussexes to the press, made him feel like a "spare" growing up and even joked about his biological father.

He also detailed how King Charles was as a dad. While serving in Afghanistan, Prince Harry recalled talking to his girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, or calling his father over the phone. However, His Majesty reportedly preferred letters.

"But he asked me to write rather than call. He loved my letters. He said he'd much prefer a letter," Prince Harry wrote about King Charles, Town & Country reported.

"He had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face," Prince Harry continued.

Somewhere else in the book, Prince Harry said King Charles wasn't meant to be a single dad, but at least he tried.

"He'd always given an air of being not quite ready for parenthood — the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would've admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that," he wrote. "To be fair, he tried."

Despite the drama sparked by Prince Harry's book, royal experts said King Charles wants him present on his coronation day. British journalist and commentator Angela Levin, the author of "Harry: Biography of a Prince," said the King is not giving up on his youngest son.

"King Charles is a monarch, but he's also a father," Levin told Us Weekly while promoting her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." "He loves Harry. He might not like what he's doing, but he loves him, and there's a weakness there for him. He doesn't want to lose him as a son."