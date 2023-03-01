KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton joined a spin class during a Tuesday royal outing

The royal couple competed in a 45-second race on exercise bikes

Royal fans praised the couple for enjoying and having fun while on duty

Kate Middleton and Prince William competed against each other during their latest royal outing.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Center in Port Talbot, South Wales, to promote the importance of physical and mental health.

The couple joined a spin class and participated in the 45-second "Tour de Aberavon" spinning challenge on exercise bikes while wearing their business attire, as seen in a video shared by The Telegraph.

Prince William donned a blue suit, tie and a pair of dress shoes, while his wife sported a houndstooth maxi skirt, a white turtleneck and black high-heeled boots as they competed against each other in the race.

In the clip, Middleton can be heard saying, "Can I make it harder?" before adjusting her bike.

After the race, Middleton was declared the winner, and Prince William clapped and cheered on his wife. She received a small gold trophy for winning the competition.

Many royal fans and social media users were delighted to see the couple having fun while carrying out their royal duties.

"I love the Prince and Princess of Wales. They are not only loyal in their duties, [but] they [also] really enjoy and [have] fun while on duties. And their enthusiasm is contagious!" one person commented. Another added, "So lovely to see them participating, and their competitiveness [is] fantastic."

"What a wonderful pair. Love them to bits, so sweet," a third person wrote. "Prince William is so comfortable seeing his lovely wife shine. Love the Waleses!" a fourth person commented.

One user named Denis Melvin wrote in the comments section that he was there and described the royal couple as a "good sport."

Prince William and Middleton are known to be a competitive couple, having faced off while making cocktails, sailing in a charity race and playing ping-pong in the past.

On Saturday, the couple supported opposing teams while watching the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Prince William cheered on the Wales team as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Middleton, on the other hand, was there to support England as the new patron of its Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. Her roles were previously held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry before he stepped down from royal duties.

At the time, Prince William joked about his and his wife's rugby rivalry.

"It's going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening," he said before the match, which ended with England's win.