The couple visited the Hollywood hotspot San Vicente Bungalows

The sighting was the first time the Sussexes were seen in public since the release of "Spare"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept a low profile in the past weeks. However, on Tuesday, they were spotted out and about for the first time since the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare."

In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was all smiles when they arrived at Hollywood hotspot San Vicente Bungalows.

Markle looked elegant in her beige cardigan, black leather pants and black heels. She accessorized her outfit with a matching black clutch.

Prince Harry dressed for comfort in a gray cardigan with a blue T-shirt, jeans and blue shoes.

He was the first to step out of the car, and his wife came out later with a bodyguard holding an umbrella for her, according to the outlet.

The members-only club is owned by Jeff Klein, who also runs the Sunset Tower Hotel. The outlet noted that the establishment bans cell phones and photos, so their guests are guaranteed a peaceful meal.

Page Six noted that it was the couple's first public sighting since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell memoir, wherein he shared many intimate family details and encounters, in January.

Prince Harry and Markle were spotted at Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday party, which the latter turned into a vow renewal ceremony with her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, on Jan. 31. The star-studded event was also attended by Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Courteney Cox and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.

Prince Harry's memoir broke records and became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. According to Guinness World Records, it outranked Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" after "Spare" sold 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Prince Harry will hold a virtual book event for his memoir on March 4 at 12 p.m. EST on Vimeo. He will be joined by Dr. Gabor Maté, author of "The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture," at the live event.

They will discuss living with loss and share their healing journey. They will also answer questions from the audience during the event.

Prince Harry's event announcement received mixed responses online. Some social media users were excited, while others were not thrilled.

"It's extremely hard to take seriously the discussion of trauma, stress, and accepting accountability, from someone who's clearly stuck in pain, has inflicted trauma on his family (in a manner that will remain in the public domain [for] eternity), and clearly hasn't resolved his own issues," one person commented.

"This is very interesting. One of the biggest takeaways from 'Spare' is how his young mind dealt with Princess Diana's death. Since reading, I've learned [that] many young people deal with parental death the same way. This is an important discussion," another user wrote.