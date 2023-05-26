KEY POINTS Kinsey Schofield claimed the Sussexes were embarrassed about the footage that proved they weren't truthful

The royal commentator claimed that the press had started to question Prince Harry and Markle's stories

Schofield added that what the Sussexes did was unfair to Prince William and Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims about the "nearly catastrophic" car chase were allegedly wrong.

Royal commentator and author Kinsey Schofield, host of the royal podcast "To Di For Daily," joined Rita Panahi on Sky News Australia's "The Rita Panahi Show." During her appearance, they weighed in on Prince Harry and Markle's car chase accident last week.

Panahi mentioned the royal couple demanding the photo agency to hand them the images and videos from the car chase incident. The host said she would play the devil's advocate and agreed that the photos and videos should be handed to the Sussexes.

Schofield reiterated the agency's response, which declined the Sussexes' demand. The "R is for Revenge" author was wondering if Prince Harry and Markle really wanted the footage because it would allegedly only prove them wrong. She also mentioned the NYPD and NYC mayor's statements squashing their claims by casting doubt on the relentless pursuit of over two hours in Manhattan.

"These are huge players that are pushing back on two people that think you shouldn't question them because of the way Harry's mother died," she said. "That's not fair to do to William, that's not fair to do to Diana's legacy. But I think that maybe they're embarrassed that there's footage out there that proves that they weren't very truthful."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Mayor Eric Adams condemned the incident, calling it "reckless and irresponsible." However, he also cast doubt on the story, saying, "I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase," Forbes reported.

Backgrid seemingly took a swipe at Prince Harry and Markle after they demanded copies of the photos and videos obtained by its photographers.

"In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it," the agency said. "Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers."

Schofield also claimed that the press started to question the Sussexes' integrity following what Panahi described as their "latest self-created controversy."

The New York Mayor, the NYPD and the bloke driving the taxi have all rubbished their claims. Yet the Harry and Meghan fans believe this to be a near fatal two hour car chase through New York. 🤣#DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife pic.twitter.com/wEe7LSjq88 — BermondseyBoy 🇬🇧 (@LovelyGeezer65) May 18, 2023

"Well, I do think you're seeing pro Sussex outlets turning on the couple and putting the heat on them in regards to how truthful they are," Schofield said. "But you know, outlets that before didn't question a single thing are now saying 'Really because we've talked to your security guard, and it seems like you did an intentional pap walk, you know, at the exit versus actually sneaking out the back' or 'we talked to sources that say you tried to stay at the Carlyle on a discount and they rejected you that's when you decided to stay at a friend's house and did this aimlessly driving around for two hours.' So, you are seeing media outlets that were typically very forgiving towards this couple start to question their intentions and their stories."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle's stunt slammed down allegations that the incident was a PR stunt. Their publicist Ashley Hansen said she found those reactions "abhorrent," knowing that Prince Harry's mom, Princess Diana, died from a vehicle incident involving paparazzi.