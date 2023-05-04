KEY POINTS Prince Harry will rush home to California right after King Charles' coronation, reports claim

His biographer Angela Levin said she views this as a "snub" as Harry won't have time to congratulate his father

Levin predicted that Prince Harry likely won't make it in time for his son's birthday celebration anyway

Prince Harry will "snub" his father's coronation celebration if he leaves the U.K. right after King Charles III's crowning ceremony Saturday, according to one of his royal biographers.

Multiple outlets and journalists, including royal correspondent Omid Scobie, reported that Prince Harry's upcoming visit to London will be a quick trip and that he will not stick around for the other events surrounding King Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly flying home to California right after the crowning ceremony, which will be held on the same day as his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

British journalist and royal author Angela Levin weighed in on the reports, claiming that a swift departure is a "snub."

"Why is Harry rushing off before it's actually really finished?" the author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" said told GB News host Dan Wootton. "To me, it's a snub that he's going so fast because he won't have time to say congratulations. He won't have time to hug his father or hug his brother [Prince William]. He'll be off like a rocket."

Levin suggested that it's unlikely for Prince Harry to make it to his son's birthday party even if he leaves within a couple of hours after the ceremony ends, noting that the flight from England to California is more than 10 hours.

The veteran journalist then appeared to blame Meghan Markle for Prince Harry's reported decision to fly home on the same day as the coronation.

"Why aren't they having [the birthday party] on Sunday?" Levin said. "Because Meghan put her foot down and said [Harry's] not to be late, he's got to come on that day. It's a terrible strain on him, and he can't even relax."

International Business Times could not independently verify Levin's claims.

Buckingham Palace announced last month that Prince Harry will support his father at the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, while Markle will remain in California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

An unnamed source told People that Markle will celebrate Archie's birthday Saturday with a small party at their Montecito home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the royal family has been strained since they quit royal duties and relocated to California. The feud was reportedly fueled by the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" as well as Prince Harry's memoir "Spare."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Scobie, the co-author of the Harry and Meghan biography "Finding Freedom," recently claimed that Prince Harry does not plan to meet with any member of the royal family when he visits the U.K. later this week.

"He's really only coming here for the ceremony, so any hopes for reconciliatory moments or private heart-to-heart between father and son or any of his family members, I think they'll be waiting for another time," the royal correspondent added.