KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary Friday

The couple did not release a new photo to mark the event prompting a rumor about their marriage

One report claimed Prince Harry has an escape place near his Montecito home and in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their wedding anniversary quietly, prompting some rumors about their marriage to surface.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary Friday. They didn't release any photo to mark the event, and a new report claimed he had an "escape place" from his wife, which his rep denied.

A rep for Prince Harry debunked the rumor telling Page Six that "This is not true," referencing the rumor about the couple's marriage.

Prince Harry's rep released the statement after a report from The Sun claimed he "has a room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays without Meghan Markle" near their $14 million mansion in Montecito. He has reportedly occasionally stayed there without Markle.

Prince Harry allegedly has another escape place in Los Angeles where he works and can stay in exclusive bungalows. In LA, he allegedly stays at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles, after going to a nearby gym called Barry's Bootcamp.

Sources claimed Harry considered it "an escape place."

The West Hollywood club takes its guests' privacy very seriously. Guests are forbidden to take photos inside the venue and stickers are placed over their phone cameras upon arrival.

They are reportedly forbidden from discussing anything the members or their guests witness during the visit. Additionally, they are prohibited from approaching other members inside the clubhouse.

Days before their wedding anniversary, the Sussexes' rep released a statement announcing that they were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with "aggressive paparazzi" for "over two hours" after they left the Ziegfeld Theater, where Markle was honored by Gloria Steinem at the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan.

According to reports, the royal couple stayed at a friend's house and tried to lose the paparazzi following them because they did not want to lead them to their pal's residence, so the chase lasted for two hours. An unnamed law enforcement source told Page Six they were "cheap" for not staying in a hotel after Carlyle allegedly turned down their request for a discounted room.

"They should have just gotten a hotel for the safety of everyone. Instead, they were cheap and wanted a free place to stay," the New York City law enforcement source told the outlet. "Harry and Meghan's people called the Carlyle ahead of the trip and asked for a discounted room, and the hotel said no."

Security expert Mark Selden added that it was best if they had stayed in a hotel because there they would have had a "fortress." The expert said, "You cannot have the same security staying in a residential townhouse."