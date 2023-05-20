KEY POINTS An NYC law enforcement source claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were too cheap to pay for a hotel

The Sussexes allegedly asked for a discounted room at the Carlyle but were rejected

Some netizens claimed the Sussexes were broke, while others suggested they just wanted to stay with a friend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to stay at a private residence instead of a hotel while in New York City has raised eyebrows following their "near-catastrophic car chase" with the paparazzi.

Security experts suggested to Fox News Digital that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were pursued by photographers for over two hours after leaving the Women of Vision Awards at Manhattan's Ziegfeld Theater Tuesday night, could have avoided security troubles by staying at a nearby hotel instead of driving to a friend's home during their visit to the Big Apple this week.

But an unnamed New York City law enforcement source claimed to Page Six that the couple was too "cheap" to pay for a hotel after the Carlyle Hotel allegedly refused to give them a discounted room. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

While it is unclear why the couple didn't pony up for a room at the Carlyle, where they have stayed in the past, the reports sparked speculations on social media that Markle and Prince Harry, who reportedly have a combined net worth of $60 million, were not being frugal but rather could not afford it.

"I don't believe it's because they're too cheap. I think they're broke. Sam said that was the reason why [Prince Harry] showed up at the coronation [of King Charles] because he needs money and is holding the rest of the money that the queen mother left him. I think it does not [get] released until he's 45," one Twitter user suggested.

Another speculated, "Too cheap or living wildly beyond their means?"

"You got dressed up for an amazing awards ceremony. Then it took you two hours to get home. What a downer. Why not stay nearby[?]" a third commenter opined.

One user suggested that the Sussexes "love freebies," while another speculated that they did not opt to stay at a nearby hotel because their "credit cards [were] maxed out."

But others defended the couple's decision to stay at a friend's home instead of a pricey hotel.

"When I travel to different cities, I am perfectly capable of staying in nice hotels but actually prefer to stay with friends as I rarely see them. It's called having friends who are hospitable. I offer it back when they visit my city. Jeez," one person wrote.

A second Twitter user said she would also choose to stay with a friend if she were in the couple's place, while another suggested that the Sussexes may have made the decision because they traveled with their kids.

One Sussex supporter tweeted that the security decisions were made by the couple's security and not them.

Some also defended the duke and duchess against the claims that they were broke, with one writing: "[Prince Harry's] book ['Spare'] is at number one again. He has more money than you will ever see."

"They were staying with a friend. [It's] none of your business what they do with their money," another user commented.

The New York City Police Department confirmed that they assisted the Sussexes' security Tuesday night due to numerous paparazzi making it challenging for the couple to travel from Ziegfeld Theater to the house they were staying at while in the city.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard," the NYPD said in a statement Wednesday, per Page Six.