Prince Harry and Prince William still haven't spoken to each other as the coronation of King Charles III nears, according to a royal expert.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will both attend their father's crowning ceremony in London next week. But the reunion could be awkward as Nick Bullen claimed that the brothers haven't talked to each other amid their ongoing feud.

"My understanding is there have been no discussions between Harry and William. That is absolutely radio silence," the True Royalty TV editor-in-chief told Us Weekly. "It's a very big void."

The siblings became estranged after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit royal duties in 2020. The Duke of Sussex then made allegations against his older brother in his memoir "Spare," including a claim that Prince William had physically attacked him in 2019 after allegedly calling Markle "difficult" and "rude."

Although the two princes have shown no sign of reconciliation, Prince Harry has already spoken to their father, Bullen said.

"The King is doing all he can to try and keep lines of communication open," he added. "But I think it's very much between the king and Harry, and that's about it at the moment."

But the royal expert said that though Prince Harry is on speaking terms with his dad, the other members of the royal family, including his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, don't "really feel the need to follow up with" him after "Spare."

Due to their estrangement, only Prince Harry will fly to the U.K. and attend the coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6. Markle and their two kids — Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1 — will remain in California, where they will celebrate Archie's birthday that day.

According to Bullen, Prince Harry is likely "nervous" about reuniting with the royal family, with whom he was last publicly seen at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

"I think he'll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him, and I think it's pretty clear that he's gonna minimize the amount of time that he's in London," Bullen told the outlet of Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the U.K. "He's already said that he wants to be back for Archie's birthday that afternoon, that evening."

Historian, writer and broadcaster Dr. Tessa Dunlop predicted that Prince Harry's upcoming trip would be a "nightmare" for him because he seems to rely heavily on his wife's support.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a nightmare for him," the "Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy" author told Us Weekly.

"I was watching the body language when he came out of St. George's Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest [in September 2022] on the last day of the funeral itself. He was helping Meghan into the car and he just wasn't a man who was comfortable in his skin. And this time he's coming over without the support of Meghan."