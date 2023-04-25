KEY POINTS Dan Wootton and Celia Walden felt that the Sussexes accused the royals of racism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly accused the royal family of racism.

"GB News" TV presenter Dan Wootton and star columnist of The Daily Telegraph Celia Walden weighed in on the racism allegations the Sussexes reportedly made against the royal family following the reports that Markle sent King Charles a letter about "unconscious bias" within the royal family. Wootton noted that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth died "thinking the royal family was shrouded in racism allegations."

He also quoted Prince Harry and Markle's remarks saying they were not accusing the royal family of racism but talking about "unconscious bias." However, Wootton argued that they could have clarified that immediately after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, but they never did, adding that he couldn't forgive the Sussexes for that.

"No, and in fact, they carried on this sort of weird alternate universe thing that they do, which is almost Trumpian, actually, isn't it?" Walden said in response to Wootton. "Where you know when Trump does that thing where he'll just completely deny he's ever said anything or and it sort of and it does actually slightly fluster you, so you start to question whether you're perhaps completely losing your mind and you know, as tactics go, it's probably not a bad one, except in this case, we know that they did very, very firmly accused the British royal family of racism and I'm with you, I really object to being in America and see, having this perception of Britain as a racist country because I've lived here almost all my life and I really don't think we are."

The racism allegations resurfaced after reports that Markle sent King Charles a letter about "unconscious bias," which was allegedly among the reasons she skipped the coronation. Markle's rep immediately denied the rumors in a statement Sunday.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," Markle's rep told People. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Winfrey in 2021, they mentioned the alleged "concerns and conversations" within the royal family "about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

The revelation immediately sparked racism allegations against the royal family. However, Prince Harry denied that they accused his family of racism in his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby to promote his memoir "Spare."

"The British press said that. Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?" Prince Harry told Bradby.

The interviewer pointed out that Markle said, "There were troubling comments about Archie's skin color." Prince Harry immediately said it wasn't racism but "unconscious bias."

"I wouldn't. Not having lived within that family. Going back to what my understanding is, because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," he explained.

"Once it has been acknowledged, or pointed out to you, as an individual or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that, in order that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."