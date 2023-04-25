KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas

Their separate agendas are reportedly tricky for Markle, who needs the "coupledom thing" to be front and center

Celia Walden admitted she didn't expect Markle to say "no" to the coronation because she needed that moment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly living separate lives in terms of their public duties.

Dan Wootton and star columnist Celia Walden of The Daily Telegraph discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to split on King Charles' coronation. Prince Harry will attend the event while Markle will remain in California.

"There's already whispers of the idea that sort of Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly," Walden told Wootton on "GB News." "You know, that they are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of what's their public duties at the moment, and I supposed that's tricky for her too because she needs the whole coupledom thing to be front and center."

Wootton was wondering what was going on between the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes since they had never been seen together lately. Markle was noticeably not with Prince Harry earlier this year when he did his rounds of interviews to promote his memoir "Spare." Wootton noted that Markle previously described them as "salt and pepper."

"I don't know. I mean, it does seem of all the different scenarios that probably you and I have discussed on this very show, I didn't actually envisage, and she's pretty predictable, really," Walden explained.

"But I didn't envisage her ever saying 'no' because I felt that she had to have this moment to remain relevant, and the reason for her doing so is still a bit of a mystery. I mean, there are stories about the letter, and I'm sure that is a factor, but I suspect she was also fearful of, perhaps, being booed, which may have happened, but also wanted to maybe dig her heels in and make her point and she's going to continue to make a point day after day in various different little ways."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

The letter that Walden mentioned was the one Markle reportedly sent the King about the royals' "unconscious bias" following her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they sparked racism allegations against the royals when they said there were "concerns and conversations" within the royal family "about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Markle's rep released a statement Sunday denying that the letter had anything to do with her decision to skip the coronation.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," Markle's rep told People. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."