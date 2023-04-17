KEY POINTS Prince William and Prince Harry are unlikely to reconcile at their father's coronation, a royal expert suggests

Prince Harry will likely engage with some of his relatives but not with Prince William and other senior royals

The senior royals are reportedly likely to keep their distance from Prince Harry during the ceremony

Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms and likely still won't be when they both attend their father King Charles III's coronation next month, a royal expert has suggested.

Kinsey Schofield, a U.S.-based royal commentator and host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, recently appeared on GB News to discuss the upcoming ceremony and the announcement that Prince Harry will join the rest of the royal family at the event.

The royal expert told host Mark Dolan that she believes it's unlikely that King Charles' two sons will speak to each other and reconcile during the monarch's coronation. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"I think it is pretty common knowledge at this point that Prince William and Prince Harry haven't spoken since the Queen's funeral," Schofield told the "Mark Dolan Tonight" host. "We're not gonna see that reconciliation happening live on TV. Harry is dumping in and dumping out because he wants to get back to Prince Archie's birthday party back in Montecito."

But while she thinks the royal brothers likely won't chat during the televised event, some family members the Duke of Sussex has maintained a warm relationship with may engage with him during his return to London next month.

Schofield predicted that Prince Harry's cousins Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will all make him feel welcome at the event.

"I do think you are going to see him engage with some of his relatives, specifically Zara, [who] has been very kind to him in the public in the past. Eugenie's still very close to him. She's out here all the time in America, visiting him. Beatrice is another that's close to him," Schofield said. "I do anticipate him engaging with a few family members, but for the most part, I think the senior royals are going to keep their distance from Prince Harry at the coronation."

Schofield's comments supported a report by The U.K.'s The Telegraph, which claimed that Prince Harry has still not spoken with Prince William.

But while Prince Harry's relationship with his brother has made no progress, the Duke of Sussex and King Charles had "positive conversations" before Prince Harry confirmed that he will attend the coronation, an unnamed friend of the Sussexes told the outlet.

Prince Harry reportedly wanted to be at the event to support his father.

"It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father," an unnamed source told The Telegraph. "It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."

Prince William and Prince Harry were last seen together in public at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19, 2022, 11 days after the monarch passed away at age 96.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London in late March for the preliminary hearing of his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, but Harper's Bazaar reported that he did not meet with any member of the royal family during his brief stay in his home country.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Prince Harry will return to the U.K. and attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

However, his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, who turns 4 on the same day as the ceremony, and Princess Lilibet, 1, will remain in Montecito, California.