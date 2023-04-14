KEY POINTS Meghan Markle was reportedly upset her kids were not part of the coronation procession

Some Twitter users said it was fine because Archie and Lilibet were still too young

Others didn't believe the report and wondered who the source was

Netizens have mixed opinions about the claim that Meghan Markle was upset that her kids were overlooked for King Charles' coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation next month, but his wife, Markle, and kids —Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1— will stay in California. Sources told Mirror that the Duchess of Sussex was upset their children got excluded from the coronation procession.

A report from Deadline last month also said that the leaked palace plans revealed that there would be no place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the procession to follow the King's crowing in Westminster Abbey. Some speculated that their lack of part or role in the ceremony may have prompted Markle to skip the event and spend time with her children in California.

Online users on Twitter have mixed opinions about the report.

"Archie and Lili are neither heirs nor spares. They are Beatrice and Eugenie 2.0. Did Harry ever see his cousins performing roles at state events??" one asked. Another wrote, "Meghan has always pushed that W & H should be treated as equals in roles & inheritance. I felt she was convinced that was either how it was or should be made to be. If these Coronation negotiation attempts are true, it would seem like she still is trying that tack, Archie≠George."

"Why would 2 children under 5 yrs of age who have spent no time with the members of their extended family or in significant crowds be included in a significant event like the coronation? The whole thing would be overwhelming for them," a third commenter wrote.

Was she aware of what she chose wrt not being working royals any longer? She doesn't seem to have a clue that sometimes when things aren't that bad or things won't be improved by doing so that it's better to stay civil with family and rub along rather than air things in public. — Emily Williams (@gw_emily) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, some doubted the report because the sources who made the claims were unnamed.

"And you know this how? Did she tell you?" one asked. Another added, "Says the source you made up, because no one close to Harry and Meghan speaks to any of you. More made-up bull [s--t emoji] from the mirror"

"Lies. Another made-up story," another commenter said of the report.

All three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — have roles in the coronation. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with their big brother, will take part in their grandfather's coronation procession, Hello! reported.

In addition, the Prince and Princess of Wales' firstborn is set to be a page for King Charles at the historic ceremony. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will each be attended by four Pages of Honor during the coronation.

Prince George and three other boys will be King Charles' pages. Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her, People reported.