The Trump administration has recently revoked nearly $4 million in federal funding from Princeton University, primarily affecting programs related to climate risks and global warming. This decision, announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce, follows similar funding withdrawals at other Ivy League institutions, including Columbia and Harvard.

The Department of Commerce stated that these programs "are no longer aligned with the program objectives of NOAA" and do not reflect the administration's current policy priorities. This move is part of a broader effort by the administration to realign federal science funding with its policy goals. ​

This development occurs against a backdrop of shifting policies at Princeton regarding climate research funding. In October 2024, the university announced it would resume accepting research funding from fossil fuel companies, reversing a previous decision to dissociate from such entities. This policy change was met with criticism from students and environmental activists, who argued that it undermines the university's commitment to addressing climate change. ​

The funding cuts at Princeton are part of a series of actions by the Trump administration affecting academic institutions. Recently, the administration froze over $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and approximately $790 million for Northwestern University amid ongoing civil rights investigations. These actions reflect a broader strategy targeting colleges and universities over alleged civil rights violations and antisemitism tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. ​

These funding revocations have significant implications for climate research and the academic community, potentially hindering efforts to address pressing environmental challenges.

Originally published on University Herald