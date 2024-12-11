Pro-Palestinian protestors repeatedly interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday during a his testimony at a Congressional Hearing.

Blinken appeared before the Republican-led House Foreign Affairs committee to testify in defense of President Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

"Blinken you scum," the man shouted from the back of the room as he spoke. "The blood of your victims will surround you forever."

"THE BLOOD OF YOUR VICTIMS WILL SURROUND YOU FOREVER"



Blinken was just disrupted for a third time, during a testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, over his role in the genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ALk9Aebds2 — CODEPINK (@codepink) December 11, 2024

"The people will never let you forget," he continued as law enforcement dragged him from the room and the court was called for order. "You've killed hundreds of thousands from your cozy little office. You f---ing slimebag."

Outside of the courtroom, the man, whose identity has not yet been made public, continued. "He's responsible for the deaths of all of Gaza, and people in Yemen, people in Iraq, people in Syria."

His shouts echoed through the halls as police handcuffed him and escorted him away from cameras. The man was accompanied by other Pro-Palestinian protestors who reportedly interrupted Blinken's testimony and "heckled" him as he exited the courtroom.

Blinken is heckled after his testimony ends pic.twitter.com/tAFzREVuxy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2024

In C-Span footage, shouts can be heard throughout the audience.

"You're a war criminal, Blinken!" one attendant exclaims. "You're killing thousands and thousands of Palestinians, how dare you?"

Another urges him to act in his remaining time as Secretary of State.

"You have one month left to do something," a voice from the crowd pleads among other shouts including, "Your legacy is genocide," and "Shame!"

Blinken offered no comment as he made his way out of the hearing.

While Blinken has called for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, the US has repeatedly veto'd UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon was reached in late November, but the White House stated, "We're not there yet," in regards to a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.

Originally published by Latin Times.