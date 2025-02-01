Protesters rallied outside Target's headquarters in Minneapolis and called for a nationwide boycott after the retailer rolled back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move aligned with President Trump's executive ban on DEI in the federal government.

"The reality is we all make up the fabric of America and should be embraced," said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist leading the protest alongside Jaylani Hussein and Monique Cullars-Doty.

Over 70 protesters gathered Thursday to voice frustration over Target's retreat from DEI goals that were implemented in the wake of George Floyd's murder back in 2020.

The company's rollback includes scaling back pay equity efforts, supplier diversity programs and ending its Equality Index and Racial Equity Action and Change initiatives. Target also reduced funding for community programs supporting businesses run by people of color.

"Many of us were stunned," Levy Armstrong said, as reported by Minnesota Star Tribune. "We thought that they would hold the line."

Activists associated Target's move with broader national pressures, particularly Trump's dismantling of DEI programs in federal institutions. "But it's up to us," Hussein said, explaining that sustained pressure and a widespread boycott could force the company to reverse its decision.

While Target declined to comment on the demonstration, it has stated that diversity remains crucial to its business strategy. The retailer pointed to its new initiative, Belonging at the Bullseye, which it says aims to create teams and supply products that "represent the communities" it serves.

The fallout is already unfolding. Levy Armstrong shared many former Target customers are severing ties, cutting up their loyalty cards, canceling subscriptions and deleting the Target app.

Twin Cities Pride has also dropped Target as a sponsor for its annual parade and festival, per Minnesota Star Tribune.

"What were you thinking?" asked Cheryl Persigehl, a Minneapolis business consultant who joined the boycott after 40 years as a loyal shopper. "Apart from this being an act of corporate cowardice, how can you possibly believe this will be 'good for business'?"

Organizers vow to keep the pressure on and frame the fight as a long-term battle over corporate responsibility and the future of racial and economic equity.

Originally published on Latin Times