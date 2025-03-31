Protests took place over the weekend outside Tesla showrooms in the United States and around the world. These took place in protest of Elon Musk's involvement in the affairs of the US government.

In the US, protests took place in areas such as Austin, New York, Washington D.C., San Jose, and more. Outside the country, protesters in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Norway, France, and Denmark also took place.

The protesters are asking the public to do three things, according to a report by The Guardian. First, do not buy a Tesla. Second, sell off your Tesla stocks. Lastly, join the "Tesla Takedown" movement.

Protesters Distance Themselves From Vandalism

While the latest round of protests aimed to make their dislike of Musk loud and clear, they have also made sure to distance themselves from previous incidents of vandalism that have caused damage to Tesla showrooms.

It can be recalled that President Donald Trump said that any acts of violence against Tesla showrooms will be seen as forms of domestic terrorism.

The Guardian's report notes that the organizers of the "Tesla Takedown" movement have condemned such acts."

The organizers have also insisted that "Peaceful protest on public property is not domestic terrorism."

Originally published on vcpost.com