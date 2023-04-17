KEY POINTS Queen Camilla was bothered and hurt by Prince Harry's comments about her

Prince Harry called Queen Camilla the "third person" in his parents' marriage

Prince Harry also claimed that the Queen "sacrificed" him on her "personal PR altar"

Prince Harry dropped bombshell revelations about Queen Consort Camilla in his best-selling memoir "Spare," calling her the "third person" in his parents' marriage, and a source has revealed what the queen initially felt about his comments.

Lady Lansdowne — the godmother of the 75-year-old royal's daughter Laura Lopes — opened up about how the tell-all book affected Camilla and whether or not she felt attacked by the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex's claims during an interview with U.K.'s The Times, published Monday.

"Of course, it bothers her, of course, it hurts," Lansdowne said. "But she doesn't let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, 'Don't make a thing of it, and it will settle down — least said, soonest mended.'"

Queen Camilla's confidant, who has been protecting royal secrets for decades, also shared that the queen was someone who would speak up if needed, most notably during her speech at a reception for the Queen's Reading Room back in February when she spoke against British publisher Puffin.

At the time, the royal encouraged authors to resist those who may "wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination" in light of the controversy involving the censorship of Roald Dahl's works, in which alleged inappropriate language was removed.

"She felt very strongly about that," Lansdowne claimed. "Of course, she doesn't want to be political or controversial, but she's not afraid to speak out when she needs to."

In the same article, another unidentified royal aide said it was "much more of an eye-roll response" instead of "stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth."

The Duke of Sussex took a jab at Queen Camilla, writing in his memoir: "I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent, who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," per Town and Country.

He claimed that he and his brother Prince William didn't want their father, King Charles III, to marry Queen Camilla, though they would support them being together, and that the queen also leaked stories about the 40-year-old Prince of Wales to the British press.

Explaining why he wrote about Queen Camilla in the book, he told ITV's Tom Brady, "There's no part of any of the things that I've said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother. There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful—some in the past, some current."

Meanwhile, in an interview with "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan, he claimed that though he had "compassion" for his stepmother as the "third person" within his parents' marriage — she was known for having an illicit affair with the 74-year-old despite being married to his mother, the late Princess Diana — he draws the line when her attempts to "rehabilitate" her image comes at the cost of his family.

But it appeared that Prince Harry would be setting aside his ill feelings toward the British royal family after he recently confirmed his attendance at King Charles' and Queen Camilla's official coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.